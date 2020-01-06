Where was Jojo Rabbit filmed? Taika Waititi's unique vision of Nazi Germany

The filmmaker continues to grow with his most confrontational effort to date.

Taking a risk with Taika Waititi

From the very start, it was clear that Taika's latest film would divide audiences.

Based on the Christine Leunens book Caging Skies, Jojo Rabbit centres upon Hitler youth Jojo (played by Roman Griffin Davis) whose devotion to the Führer is thrown into question when he discovers his mother (Scarlett Johansson) is hiding a Jewish girl (Thomasin McKenzie) in their home.

Throughout the film, there are a number of comedic sequences with Jojo's imaginary friend who takes the form of Adolf Hitler. Of course, this is very tricky territory.

It's incredibly risky to attempt comedy when dealing with the atrocities of war, but for the most part, this anti-war satire is a success.

Where was Jojo Rabbit filmed?

According to IMDb, Jojo Rabbit was filmed in a range of Czech Republic locations.

These include:

- Prague, Czech Republic

- Ustek, Czech Republic (street scenes)

- Chcebuz, Czech Republic (exterior scenes)

- Zatec, Czech Republic (exterior - main square)

The look of the main square is very striking, and it's interesting to note some IMDb trivia on the general appearance of the film's locations. Taika discovered while researching WWII Germany that it was actually rather colourful and fashionable. So, unlike other WWII films, he attempted to achieve a more vibrant look.

More from Taika Waititi

If you loved the film, make sure you've checked out the rest of his work too!

The filmmaker has helmed such films as Eagle vs Shark, Boy, Hunt for the Wilderpeople, What We Do in the Shadows and Thor: Ragnarok.

So, as you can see, he has a great track record.

Arguably, Boy remains his most charming and enjoyable effort, but Jojo Rabbit is definitely worth praising.

