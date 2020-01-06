Where can I recycle Christmas cards? How to dispose of your festive waste

Christmas is over which means we need to find somewhere to put all those Christmas cards.

It's the start of a new year; Christmas has come and gone and the dull and dreary days of January are now upon us.

And with it being January 6th today, we're afraid that it's time for those Christmas decorations to come down and get hidden away in the attic for another year.

That means we're left with the unenviable task of disposing of a mantlepiece worth of Christmas cards and with society starting to realise the importance of recycling, many are left wondering if and where Christmas cards can be recycled.

Can Christmas cards be recycled?

Yes! According to Recycle Now, greetings cards, as well as their envelopes, can all be recycled.

However, if the card in question has decorations such as glitter or ribbons, they will have to be removed before recycling

Where to recycle Christmas cards?

Throughout the UK, there are different methods and locations to collect recyclable waste.

While some homes may have wheelie bins of varying colours to recycle anything from garden waste and plastic to cardboard and paper, others may have to use communal recycling banks at shops and supermarkets or may have to visit purpose-built recycling centres.

If you're unsure about where to go or what can be recycled, Recycle Now have a handy guide about the dos and don'ts of recycling.

What about other festive waste?

The recycling scheme can, of course, be extended to other festive waste such as wrapping paper (again as long there isn't any glitter on) or delivery boxes if you still have some left lying around after Christmas.

Don't forget that cards, wrapping paper and cardboard boxes all fall into the same 'paper' recycling category and are widely well recycled.