What next for Oliver Skipp after latest Tottenham snub?

Tottenham midfielder Oliver Skipp was left out again.

Tottenham Hotspur have a crowded midfield. But you would think that over the festive period Oliver Skipp would have at least got a minute of first team football in.

That wasn't the case, and Skipp suffered another snub in the FA Cup at the weekend. He was an unused substitute in Tottenham's draw at Middlesbrough.

Skipp's last showing was as a substitute in Tottenham's loss at Bayern Munich on December 11.

The Telegraph reported last month that head coach Jose Mourinho had no intent to send Skipp out on loan this month, instead preferring him to be part of the first team squad.

Skipp will have to be very patient, because Sunday's fixture was a chance missed for him to be rotated in.

There is little chance of him featuring next weekend in the Premier League at home to Liverpool.

Instead Mourinho gave Christian Eriksen the full 90 minutes, a player whose contract is expiring.

Mourinho's lack of faith in youth has been a criticism levelled at him through his managerial career.

While he disputes it as a myth, his treatment of the talented Skipp does his reputation no favours.

It is in Skipp's interests to leave Tottenham on loan in January.

He has played just 12 minutes of Premier League football all season and 29 in the Champions League.

The situation is not good enough, and a lack of action could stagnate his development.

