What happened to Johnny Edgecombe? The Trial of Christine Keeler thickens!

The recent series paints a captivating portrait of political scandal.

The Trial of Christine Keeler is captivating audiences, but what happened to Johnny Edgecombe?

A series tackling the Profumo affair landed on BBC One in late December 2019 and weekly episodes have been inviting us to dive into the famous British political scandal.

The relationship between John Profumo - who was the Secretary of State for War in Harold Macmillan's Conservative government - and Christine Keeler, model and showgirl, is at the centre of this captivating drama, which has already attracted widespread praise.

It was a truly terrific year for television last year, but this one snuck in right at the end to take us into 2020 with something truly engrossing to tuck into throughout January.

The Trial of Christine Keeler

Of course, we're still talking about it!

Created by Amanda Coe, the series is comprised of six episodes in total, with the last set to air on Sunday, January 26th 2020.

Previously aired episodes are also available to catch up on here.

Viewers have already been introduced to the character of Johnny Edgecombe, but let's look beyond the show for a moment...

What happened to Johnny Edgecombe?

Johnny Edgecombe was the boyfriend of Christine Keeler.

When the Profumo affair became public in 1963, his involvement was a part of the spectacle.

Early in the series, Johnny fired shots at the house of Steven Ward and was arrested and put on trial in 1963, as highlighted by the Express.

Although Keeler was supposed to serve as a witness, she didn't show up at the trial. He was acquitted of assaulting Gordon, however, possession of a firearm saw him go down for seven years, of which he served five.

He then went on as a jazz promoter but also embarked on a career on the screen in both film and television. On September 26th 2020, he died of lung and kidney cancer. He was 77-years-old.

His 2002 book - Black Scandal - shed further light on the events depicted in the TV series and can be found on Amazon.

John Edgecombe (Johnny Edgecombe) aged 34, who is appealing against conviction and a 7 year jail sentence for having a firearm with intent to endanger life. 8th October 1963.

Nathan Stewart-Jarrett: Movies & TV

Johnny Edgecombe is portrayed by Nathan Stewart-Jarrett in The Trial of Christine Keeler.

The 34-year-old British actor is best known for playing Curtis Donovan in the TV series Misfits. He also starred in such shows as Utopia (he played Ian Johnson), Prey (Richard Iddon), The Collection (Lewis), Cassandra French's Finishing School (Elijah), Adulting (Theo) and Four Weddings and a Funeral (Tony). More recently, he also played Adisa in the Dracula miniseries.

As for film roles, these include The Comedian (Nathan), Dom Hemmingway (Hugh), The Face of an Angel (Adam) and The Kid Who Would Be King (Mr. Kepler).

