Quick links

Rangers

'Well done Ross Wilson': Rangers fans buzzing as DoF kicks off January business

Shane Callaghan
A general view of Ibrox Stadium ahead of the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox Stadium on May 12, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Eros Grezda has reportedly left Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers.

Eros Grezda of Rangers celebrates after he scores his team's sixth goal during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Motherwell at Ibrox Stadium on November 11, 2018...

Rangers fans on Twitter are praising the club's Director of Football Ross Wilson over Eros Grezda's reported departure.

According to The Scottish Sun, Grezda, a £2 million signing by the Gers 18 months ago, has re-signed for former club Osijek in Croatia.

Subscribe

Rangers failed to find a suitor for him in the summer transfer window while Mark Allen was the club's transfer man.

But the Ibrox side have reportedly successfully offloaded the Albania international, who Steven Gerrard exiled after his spitting incident at Ballymena earlier in the season.

 

Here's how Rangers supporters have reacted to Grezda's exit.

The 24-year-old has flopped in a big way with the light Blues.

Despite spending £2 million on him, Grezda managed only two Premiership goals in 18 months as a Rangers player which, given the expenditure, is nowhere near good enough.

Overall, he made 17 appearances across all competitions under Gerrard.

Eros Grezda of Rangers shoots at goal during the Betfred Scottish League Cup Quarter Final match between Rangers and Ayr United on September 26, 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch