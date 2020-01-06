'Well done Ross Wilson': Rangers fans buzzing as DoF kicks off January business

Eros Grezda has reportedly left Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers.

Rangers fans on Twitter are praising the club's Director of Football Ross Wilson over Eros Grezda's reported departure.

According to The Scottish Sun, Grezda, a £2 million signing by the Gers 18 months ago, has re-signed for former club Osijek in Croatia.

Rangers failed to find a suitor for him in the summer transfer window while Mark Allen was the club's transfer man.

But the Ibrox side have reportedly successfully offloaded the Albania international, who Steven Gerrard exiled after his spitting incident at Ballymena earlier in the season.

Here's how Rangers supporters have reacted to Grezda's exit.

The 24-year-old has flopped in a big way with the light Blues.

Despite spending £2 million on him, Grezda managed only two Premiership goals in 18 months as a Rangers player which, given the expenditure, is nowhere near good enough.

Overall, he made 17 appearances across all competitions under Gerrard.