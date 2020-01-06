Tottenham Hotspur hopes to sign Mukiele stand no chance until summer

Tottenham will have to wait on Nordi Mukiele.

Tottenham Hotspur have identified two right-back targets, Sky Sports report.

Both Norwich City's Max Aarons and RB Leipzig's Nordi Mukiele are seen as potential replacements for Serge Aurier.

Mukiele, 22, is an exciting talent who Leipzig paid 16 million Euros to sign in 2018.

But if Tottenham want to sign him this January, they can forget about it. A move is very unlikely.

This is principally because of the upcoming Champions League tie between Tottenham and RB Leipzig next month.

It makes no sense at all for Leipzig to sell Mukiele to Tottenham ahead of the tie and weaken their own team.

For Tottenham, it is a lot smarter to take a first hand look at Mukiele too over the two matches.

Chances of signing Max Aarons in January are not much brighter either.

Norwich need to keep their squad together for their relegation battle, and Aarons signed a new contract earlier this season.

If the Canaries are relegated then a move in the summer could be much more likely.

Of course the question that asks, is whether Tottenham can afford to wait until the summer for a new right-back?I

If they cannot, and Serge Aurier's inconsistent performances will be testing Jose Mourinho's patience, then Spurs will likely have to look elsewhere than Aarons or Mukiele to pull off a January deal.

In the situation Spurs cannot find better options, then they will have to wait until the summer.