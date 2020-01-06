Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Aleksandar Mitrovic speculation

Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic is reportedly on Tottenham Hotspur’s radar.

Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation linking the club with Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic.

According to 90min.com, Tottenham are interested in signing Mitrovic from Fulham in the January transfer window.

The report has claimed that Spurs have made an approach for the former Newcastle United striker, but the Cottagers have turned down it.

However, according to the report, the Premier League club remain keen on sealing a deal for the 25-year-old Serbia international.

Tottenham fans are excited at the prospect of Mitrovic joining the team this team, and below are some of the best comments on Twitter.

Would love them both — chaz (@cs_13_) January 6, 2020

Sign mitrovic and not Steven — SaberTV (@SaberTV3) January 6, 2020

Would take mitrovic in a heartbeat would be a top backup and even decent enough to get a run of games, Steven sess would be a no from me — SaberTV (@SaberTV3) January 6, 2020

Mitrovic is class — Mark Lucas (@Mark_lucasSkem) January 6, 2020

Rather get Nathan Ferguson over Sess’s brother. Mitrovic would be a great signing. — Manny (@Mannythfc) January 6, 2020

Good signing for Tottenham Hotspur?

Tottenham have lacked an able back-up to star striker Harry Kane for a while now, and Mitrovic does fit the bill.

Kane is injured at the moment and may not return to action for a while, and a player of the Fulham striker’s ability will help Spurs.

The 25-year-old scored 11 goals and provided three assists in the Premier League for Fulham last season, and he scored four goals and provided six assists in 11 league starts for Newcastle in 2016-17, and scored nine goals and provided four assists in 22 league starts for the Magpies in 2015-16, according to WhoScored.