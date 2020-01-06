Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Tottenham fans think Jose Mourinho's sent transfer message to Daniel Levy

John Verrall
Jose Mourinho, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur looks dejected during the FA Cup Third Round match between Middlesbrough and Tottenham Hotspur at Riverside Stadium on January 05, 2020 in...
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho is having to deal without Harry Kane with the striker out injured.

Jose Mourinho, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur looks dejected during the FA Cup Third Round match between Middlesbrough and Tottenham Hotspur at Riverside Stadium on January 05, 2020 in...

Tottenham Hotspur fans think that Jose Mourinho has sent Daniel Levy a message to buy a striker after his side drew 1-1 with Middlesbrough yesterday.

Spurs took on Boro without Harry Kane, and their attacking play looked limited in the contest.

Lucas Moura started up-front for Spurs and he did score, but he failed to offer Tottenham the sort of quality that Kane always does.

And Mourinho said to Football London: “We have what we have and we stick with them.

 

“The boys did what they can, you cannot transform Lucas or Son into a number 9 like Harry Kane. So we have to try other things and that is what we are going to do.”

The comments about Heung-Min Son and Lucas have caught the attention of Spurs fans, as they think that Mourinho now wants a striker.

And they have urged Levy to go out and bid on a new number nine, with Kane out for the long-term.

Whether Mourinho will have money to spend this month remains to be seen.

Spurs have tended to be cautious in the transfer market before, but a host of strikers have already been linked with moves to North London this month.

Tottenham are next in action at the weekend, when they take on top of the table Liverpool.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch