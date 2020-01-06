Tottenham fans think Jose Mourinho's sent transfer message to Daniel Levy

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho is having to deal without Harry Kane with the striker out injured.

Tottenham Hotspur fans think that Jose Mourinho has sent Daniel Levy a message to buy a striker after his side drew 1-1 with Middlesbrough yesterday.

Spurs took on Boro without Harry Kane, and their attacking play looked limited in the contest.

Lucas Moura started up-front for Spurs and he did score, but he failed to offer Tottenham the sort of quality that Kane always does.

And Mourinho said to Football London: “We have what we have and we stick with them.

“The boys did what they can, you cannot transform Lucas or Son into a number 9 like Harry Kane. So we have to try other things and that is what we are going to do.”

The comments about Heung-Min Son and Lucas have caught the attention of Spurs fans, as they think that Mourinho now wants a striker.

And they have urged Levy to go out and bid on a new number nine, with Kane out for the long-term.

Sending a message to mr levy — Liam O' (@TanguyNdembele) January 5, 2020

In other words “Daniel Levy get me a striker” — Harry (@Harry_Currall) January 5, 2020

That's probably because they're not strikers. It's a message to the board to spend some money. — Carl (@CarlTHFC) January 5, 2020

He wants a target man. We should have gone for Allardyce he would have been a lot cheaper. — Andy Perry (@andyperry79) January 5, 2020

If Levy was ambitious the MINUTE Kane got injured he should have bidded for a striker. Simple as



You can't compete in a season, at the elite level, in 4 comps and have one senior striker. Levy's Tottenham ‍♂️ https://t.co/QojfdkZ8cj — Cenk (@ForzaYids) January 5, 2020

Mourinho is getting angry now,which means hes about to probably open his mouth publicly about what is REALLY wrong behind the scenes , and its about time if hes does... — Gary lee (@Garryle30699012) January 5, 2020

Mr Levy has to act now — Hiperactivo (@lopztp) January 5, 2020

What if this is JM's way of convincing DL that we MUST invest in another striker in this window? If so, I fully agree.



We all know Sonny and Lucas have played as a 9 but they're not ideal. Squad needs additions and perhaps HK's injury will force DL's hand now — Simon Thurston (@SimonPThurston) January 5, 2020

Whether Mourinho will have money to spend this month remains to be seen.

Spurs have tended to be cautious in the transfer market before, but a host of strikers have already been linked with moves to North London this month.

Tottenham are next in action at the weekend, when they take on top of the table Liverpool.