Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Tottenham fans annoyed by Toby Alderweireld Twitter post

John Verrall
Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld clears the ball during the Premier League match between Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton on Wednesday 1st January...
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld started in their 1-1 draw with Middlesbrough yesterday.

Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld clears the ball during the Premier League match between Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton on Wednesday 1st January...

Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld has frustrated fans with his Twitter post after Jose Mourinho’s side’s 1-1 draw with Middlesbrough yesterday.

Alderweireld put up a picture of himself making a goal-line clearance against Boro, with the caption ‘COYS’.

The Belgian may just have been wanting to put out a positive message on social media, but he badly misjudged the mood among Spurs fans.

 

Tottenham supporters are hugely frustrated about the form of their side, who have failed to live up to expectations this term.

Once again Spurs were poor against Middlesbrough, as they struggled against a Championship side.

And the celebratory tone of Alderweireld’s message has not gone down well with Tottenham fans on Twitter.

Alderweireld has just signed a new contract at Spurs, but his own performances have not been up to scratch in recent weeks.

Despite Mourinho’s faith in him, question marks have been raised over whether both Alderweireld and his defensive partner, Jan Vertonghen, are past their best.

Spurs have leaked goals throughout Mourinho’s time in charge, and will surely need to tighten up, if they are to have any chance of making it into the top four this term.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch