Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho shares what Harry Winks told him in dressing room

John Verrall
Jose Mourinho manager
Tottenham Hotspur were only able to pick up a 1-1 draw with Middlesbrough yesterday.

Jose Mourinho, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur looks dejected during the FA Cup Third Round match between Middlesbrough and Tottenham Hotspur at Riverside Stadium on January 05, 2020 in...

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho has told Football London that Harry Winks insisted that he could have carried on against Middlesbrough, but he was taken off anyway.

Winks was replaced by Erik Lamela just before the hour mark during Spurs’s 1-1 draw at the Riverside Stadium.

The England international midfielder had taken a blow to the ankle just before half-time.

 

But Mourinho insists that the Spurs man wanted to return to the pitch for the second-half of the contest.

"It was a tactical change but also because he had a little injury,” Mourinho said when asked about taking Winks off.

“At half-time he said he was going to try and stay on and he did and he could have stayed in the game.”

Harry Winks of Tottenham Hotspur and Aaron Mooy of Brighton & Hove Albion during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton & Hove Albion at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium...

Lamela’s introduction seemed to spark Spurs into life yesterday, as they came from behind to avoid an upset.

Tottenham were not at their best during the contest, but Lamela did at least provide them with a forward spark which they had been lacking.

In the end Spurs scored through Lucas Moura, as they set up a replay in North London against the Championship side.

