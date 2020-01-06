'Totally nuts': £1m star comments on Celtic fans

Jeremie Frimpong has experienced Parkhead from a Celtic fans' perspective.

Jeremie Frimpong has described the Celtic fans as 'totally nuts' after spending time among them during a Europa League win during the first half of the season.

Christopher Jullien scored a last-minute winner for the Hoops at Parkhead in October as Neil Lennon's side beat Lazio to take full control of the group.

Frimpong has been a huge hit at Celtic following his £1 million summer move from Manchester City [The Daily Mail] but he was ineligible to compete in the competition after Lennon omitted him from the Europa League squad.

As a result, the 18-year-old spent those Thursday nights watching as a fan - and that's exactly what he did when the Italian giants turned up to Glasgow.

Frimpong, a right-back, was watching alongside the supporters at Parkhead when Jullien grabbed that dramatic winner.

And here's how he described the experience in an interview with the club's official website: "When Chris Jullien scored the header right near the end against Lazio, the fans went totally nuts – and I was going mental with them!

"I watched the Lazio game in Rome in my house, I put it up on my Instagram, I was over the moon. What a goal to win it with as well! Olivier was clinical."

Frimpong has been added to the squad for the knockout phase and he's eligible to face Copenhagen in the last-32 stage next month.