Quick links

Celtic

'Totally nuts': £1m star comments on Celtic fans

Shane Callaghan
Jeremie Frimpong of Celtic FC is challenged by Lewis Stevenson of Hibernian FC during the Betfred Cup Semi-Final match between Hibernan and Celtic at Hampden Park on November 02, 2019 in...
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Jeremie Frimpong has experienced Parkhead from a Celtic fans' perspective.

Celtic fans greet the arrival of the Celtic FC team bus at Celtic Park ahead of the UEFA Europa League Group B match between Celtic and RB Salzburg at Celtic Park on December 13, 2018 in...

Jeremie Frimpong has described the Celtic fans as 'totally nuts' after spending time among them during a Europa League win during the first half of the season.

Christopher Jullien scored a last-minute winner for the Hoops at Parkhead in October as Neil Lennon's side beat Lazio to take full control of the group.

Subscribe

Frimpong has been a huge hit at Celtic following his £1 million summer move from Manchester City [The Daily Mail] but he was ineligible to compete in the competition after Lennon omitted him from the Europa League squad.

As a result, the 18-year-old spent those Thursday nights watching as a fan - and that's exactly what he did when the Italian giants turned up to Glasgow.

 

Frimpong, a right-back, was watching alongside the supporters at Parkhead when Jullien grabbed that dramatic winner.

And here's how he described the experience in an interview with the club's official website: "When Chris Jullien scored the header right near the end against Lazio, the fans went totally nuts – and I was going mental with them!

"I watched the Lazio game in Rome in my house, I put it up on my Instagram, I was over the moon. What a goal to win it with as well! Olivier was clinical."

Frimpong has been added to the squad for the knockout phase and he's eligible to face Copenhagen in the last-32 stage next month.

The Celtic fans display their banners during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park on March 12, 2017 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch