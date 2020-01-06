Tony Cascarino backs Everton pulling off ambitious move for reported target

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has been touted to re-unite with his former player James Rodriguez.

Tony Cascarino has backed Everton to secure the services of playmaker James Rodriguez, who he described as a 'quality player' playing for a 'strange club' in Real Madrid.

The Mirror have claimed that Everton are keen on the 28-year-old this month, as manager Carlo Ancelotti, who has worked with the player previously, has backed plans to secure him on a loan deal.

It is said that Everton think they have a good chance in signing Rodriguez, who doesn't seem to feature in Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane’s long-term plans.

Speaking to Weekend Breakfast on TalkSport (05/01/20 at 8:10 am), former Republic of International, Cascarino, thinks Rodriguez would be a very good addition for the struggling Merseyside club.

"Let's put it into perspective, the deal is probably going to be a loan deal," Cascarino told TalkSport. "They are talking of Rabiot and, of course, James Rodriguez.

"I have seen a lot of him. It's a funny club Madrid. When you go there and it doesn't quite work out, you can be pushed aside and it is a strange club. Now, he went to Bayern with a huge reputation and Bayern done brilliantly in taking him. He got injured. Didn't play and a lot of questions were raised and then he won the two titles with Ancelotti and Heynckes.

"He is a 28-year-old, not a 30-year-old. His goal record is good. Rummenigge thanked Carlo for brining him to Madrid, after he did well, not initially because he turned up injured. The biggest thing for Everton is that he plays football you will see a quality player because he is definitely could qualities."

Rodriguez is a threat both with his goals and his ability to create chances as he has been a bit of an assist machine wherever he has been.

In his career so far, he has played 268 games, scoring 82 goals and supplying 90 assists. Added with that, in his previous stint with Bayern, he scored 15 goals and supplied 20 assists [transfermarkt].

If Everton can pull off a deal for the Madrid man then it'll show the pulling power Ancelotti has, as one of the reasons he was brought in was to attract those big-name players.