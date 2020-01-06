Tik Tok: In the Ghetto trend explained from background song to shower gel clips!

TikTok has completely taken over as the social media app of choice. Whether you like it or not, TikTok's culture and references have been slowly seeping into the mainstream throughout 2019.

Now, it's looking like it's going to blow the other social platforms out the water throughout the next decade and this is largely due to the viral trends it creates. 

TikTok users are currently stuck knee-deep in the new 'In The Ghetto' trend. So, what is it? Where did it come from?

@javian.mccrae

I know I have one#featurethis #foryou #fyp #viral #4upage #relate #trend #comedian #4u #relatable #foru #foryoupage

♬ Follow me - userconnorw

What is the In The Ghetto TikTok trend?

The In The Ghetto trend, or 'Oh The Ghetto' as it's also known, is a short video clip where someone's money-saving habits or personal items are described as "ghetto."

This has obviously caused a bit of a stir online. While for the most part, TikTok users have found light in the trend - despite the nature of the trend bearing some serious socioeconomic prejudice - Twitter users have not found it as funny. 

Some of the TikTok videos say that not having an iPhone X is "so ghetto." They also claim drinking tap water, using toothpaste and shower gel 'til the last drop is all "ghetto."

It's not to be confused with the viral TikTok video called 'In The Ghetto (Ratatata)', although they are similarly named. 

What is the song playing in the video?

Part of TikTok's major success is down to the combined nature of video and music - it's an essential part of the app. 

So it has led many to wonder what that catchy song playing in the background is and who is the voice.

It is actually Real Housewives of Atlanta star Nene Leakes

The audio comes from an episode of The Real Housewives, when Nene goes to visit Kenya Moore. You can watch the clip on YouTube here.

 

 

