'The only positive': Some Spurs fans think one player must start more after latest display

Tottenham Hotspur drew 1-1 with Middlesbrough on Sunday afternoon.

Tottenham Hotspur face an unwanted FA Cup replay after drawing 1-1 away at Championship side Middlesbrough on Sunday afternoon.

Spurs will have been hoping to get past Boro and advance into the fourth round of the competition without any trouble, but Jonathan Woodgate's men gave them a scare.

Having gone into the game with four straight wins, it was no great surprise that Boro were buoyant, and they took the lead when Ashley Fletcher raced clear to slot past Paulo Gazzaniga.

 

Spurs were saved by a Lucas Moura header, as he converted Serge Aurier's cross to secure a 1-1 draw and a replay in North London later this month.

Jose Mourinho really won't have wanted the game to go to a replay, but at least Spurs are still in the hat for the fourth round as they seek to hit top form.

Mourinho has plenty to think about ahead of next weekend's game with Liverpool, and a start for Giovani Lo Celso may be in order after a strong cameo against Boro.

The Argentine midfielder came off the bench to make a real impact, providing forward passes, drive and creativity to help Spurs get back into the game, with Christian Eriksen yet again faltering.

Fans took to Twitter to praise Lo Celso, believing he changed the game and was the only positive to emerge from the draw, praising his style of play as a forward-thinking midfielder whilst urging Mourinho to finally give him more starts.

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

