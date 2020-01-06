Ten most anticipated games of 2020 for PS4 including The Last Of Us Part 2

A look at our ten most anticipated games of 2020 for the PS4 including Cyberpunk 2077 and The Last Of Us Part 2.

2019 was a semi-decent year for the PS4 in regard to exclusives thanks to the likes of Death Stranding and Days Gone. The platform also received a lot of good third-party titles such as Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice and Resident Evil 2. However, while 2019 was a fantastic year for the gaming industry as a whole, 2020 is poised to be even better thanks to the likes of Cyberpunk 2077 and The Last Of Us Part 2.

Despite the fact the PS4 and Xbox One are both receiving baby brothers named the PS5 and Xbox Series X for the 2020 Holiday season, it doesn't mean Sony are going to rest on their laurels by providing a lack of exclusives throughout the year.

The Last Of Us Part 2 is the obvious headliner for the PS4's final year as Sony's newest console, but there's other exclusives coming out as well as a large number of third-party titles you won't want to miss out on.

FORTNITE SHUTTING DOWN: Explaining the June 2020 rumours

Little Nightmares 2 - 2020

Starting off with a game that is little in name and stature compared to most other titles on this list, Little Nightmares 2 is a horror game genre fanatics should keep an eye on.

The original Little Nightmares is revered for its Tim Burton-esque visuals that are more terrifying than anything in the Nightmare Before Christmas, and its sequel continues this iconic artistry with even more enemies and bosses to keep you up at night.

It's admittedly disappointing that there won't be co-op multiplayer despite the inclusion of two protagonists, but the experience should still be fun and scary regardless.

© Supermassive Games

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope - 2020

The Dark Pictures Anthology began with Man Of Medan and continues with a Silent Hill inspired entry named Little Hope.

Rather than taking place on a ghost ship with a narrative massively influenced by the true story of the SS Ourang Medan, Little Hope instead appears to be a story about a brother and sister ending up in a quaint town with a spooky past and heinous history. This isn't particularly revolutionary in the horror industry, but Supermassive Games' reliance on stereotypes and clichés has always provided B-horror stories and characters that are self-aware and fun.

With that being said, it's the plethora of choices and fatal outcomes that will make or break Little Hope rather than its story alone. Man Of Medan was a fun game to play alone and with mates around a couch thanks to its numerous decisions and unique culminations, so hopefully Little Hope achieves the same.

© Team Ninja

Nioh 2 - March 13th, 2020

Nioh 2 is coming to PlayStation 4 only in March which is fantastic news for hardcore gamers who are desperate for a gruellingly difficult experience that will cause them to throw numerous hissy fits.

As you can probably already tell if you've never played the original, Nioh is a series that has largely been compared to Dark Souls. Only its sequel (prequel) will take place in 1555 with players creating their very own yokai hunter.

It's poised to be an incredibly intense and captivating supernatural portrayal of Japanese history, and the good news is that it's not too far away.

© Square Enix

Final Fantasy 7 Remake - March 3rd, 2020

Square Enix's Final Fantasy 7 Remake is a PS4 title that will likely arrive on PC after appearing on Sony's console first in March.

For those who have never played the original due to being put off by its outdated visuals and turn-based gameplay, Final Fantasy 7 is one of the best JRPGs of all time and its stunning makeover will be the best way for you to experience what all the hoopla has been about ever since it came to be in 1997.

JRPG purists understandably have reservations about its action-oriented combat that is a significant departure from the iconic turn-based, meanwhile nearly everyone has voiced concerns over it being split into parts rather than being sold as a complete beginning-to-end product. While these worries are understandable, it's difficult not to be optimistic as the game appears to be a stunning makeover that is still largely faithful and reminiscent of its roots.

© Atlus

Persona 5 Royal - March 31st, 2020

Persona 5 Royal is a PlayStation 4 exclusive that every Sony loyalist should play, including those who keep saying they don't like JRPGs without ever giving them a go. Needless to say, Persona 5 Royal is also a must for those who adored the original and you former Phantom Thieves already know why.

For those who never played the original 2017 hit, Persona 5 Royal is an incredibly stylish JRPG that has one of the best video game soundtracks coupled with addictive dungeon crawling that takes place in an underground labyrinth as well as thematically unique palaces that range from a space station to an icky castle of lust.

In addition to its addictive combat, there's also the social elements that will keep you playing for hours upon hours. These include boosting unique traits such as intelligence and charm by somehow stuffing your face with a heart-attack burger, as well as getting to know unique characters that you can choose to date.

As for those who already played Persona 5, you must experience Atlus' Royal as it's poised to be even bigger than Golden for Persona 4. There's a new Phantom Thief named Kasumi, palaces have been refurbished with unique elements, there's a bevy of new songs added to its soundtrack and the narrative has been added to.

© Capcom

Resident Evil 3 Nemesis Remake - April 3rd, 2020

The Resident Evil 2 Remake was one of the best games of 2019, so how could we not be excited about Capcom's much-rumoured and anticipated rebirth of Resident Evil 3 Nemesis?

Regardless of whether you prefer one over the other, Resident Evil 3 should be just as good - if not better - than its remade predecessor as it's using the same visual engine and it's coming with multiplayer in the form of Project Resistance.

While seeing Resident Evil and multiplayer in the same sentence may make you shudder over nightmarish flashbacks to Umbrella Corps, Project Resistance is a free add-on so it's impossible to complain about its inclusion. Plus, it actually looks fun thanks to being a four-vs.-one experience similar to Dead By Daylight and Friday the 13th.

© Sony Interactive Entertainment

Dreams - February 14th, 2020

It's been in beta for awhile now, but Dreams is finally scheduled to fully release on PlayStation 4 in February.

In case you somehow haven't heard about the hugely ambitious title by the developers of Little Big Planet, Dreams is a unique experience where you can create your own video games as well as experience dozens more created by other people. And we're not just talking about side-scrolling levels like in the original Little Big Planet, we're talking about open-world games, racing games, action-adventure games and many more.

Not only that, but Dreams also enables players to create their own art and movies, as well as to remake cancelled projects that everybody was looking forward to. Some of the most notable creations already made include an eerily accurate rebirth of Hideo Kojima's P.T., and people have also been able to create adaptations of Mario as well as the original Dead Space.

Even if you're not a creative individual who enjoys building things, Dreams will still be a worthwhile PS4 exclusive because of the endless amount of unique creations you'll be able to experience thanks to a community that is bound to thrive.

© Sony Interactive Entertainment

Ghost Of Tsushima - Summer 2020

Sekiro Shadows Die Twice was one of the best video games of 2019, and PS4 loyalists will have Ghost Of Tsushima to satisfy their thirst for more action-heavy experiences situated in Japan for 2020.

Developed by Sucker Punch who are most famous for the Sly Cooper and InFamous series, Ghost Of Tsushima is a sword fighting action game set in a stunningly beautiful world inspired by feudal Japan. Its breath-taking trailers market it as an action-heavy and stealth-focused title with a cinematic presentation you'd expect from a Sony exclusive, so it's looking likely that it will be another incredible PlayStation 4 exclusive on par with Marvel's Spider-Man and Uncharted 4.

There hasn't been too much shared or revealed about the game, but we do know that it's slated to launch this summer.

© CD Projekt RED

Cyberpunk 2077 - April 16th, 2020

Cyberpunk 2077 could very well be the best game of 2020 if it meets or surpasses the quality of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. However, if it's bound to do anything, it's to accomplish the latter as CD Projekt RED appear to have gone above and beyond in creating a revolutionary RPG.

Away from all the nonsense about the game supposedly being offensive for including thematically appropriate posters with sexy transgender models, Cyberpunk 2077 is extremely exciting because of its first-person perspective and the manner in which its gameplay will provide players with "three-to-five" ways to complete quests.

Not only that, but its character creation suite will allow gamers to create protagonists more detailed than most other RPGs, and its map should be denser than the Witcher 3's despite being smaller.

In addition to all of the above, there will also be paid for DLC on par with Blood And Wine, and multiplayer will be added after the single-player experience is released.

© Sony Interactive Entertainment

The Last Of Us Part 2 - May 29th, 2020

The Last Of Us is arguably Sony's greatest exclusive, so it makes sense that its sequel is the most-anticipated game of the year for many PS4 loyalists.

Naughty Dog's biggest change with The Last Of Us Part 2 is that players will control Ellie as opposed to former protagonist Joel. It was supposed to come out in February, but it has been delayed to May so the developers can polish the product as much as possible. And, while an agonising decision, it's a choice we ultimately agree with through gritted teeth as it should aid the title in meeting everybody's wild expectations.

Its gameplay looks incredibly brutal and sickeningly realistic, and its story seems poised to be even more heartbreaking and depressing with it being a gruesomely dark tale of revenge as opposed to a dim narrative with glimmers of hope and possible redemption.

MINECRAFT: Is it really shutting down in 2020?

The only disappointing aspect of The Last Of Us Part 2 is that it's not going to arrive with multiplayer. However, while underwhelming for those who enjoyed the original's online portion, Naughty Dog do at least appear to have something exciting hidden up their sleeves.