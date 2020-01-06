More Liverpool Stories {{#articles}} {{item.title}}

The new Liverpool signing made his debut in Sunday’s win.

Takumi Minamino made his Liverpool debut on Sunday.

The Japan international started up front in the Reds’ 1-0 win over Everton at Anfield yesterday as Jurgen Klopp’s side advanced into the fourth round of the FA Cup.

All eyes were on the former Salzburg attacker prior to kickoff after he was confirmed to be in Liverpool’s first XI.

And it’s fair to say that it was a quiet if unspectacular bow from the 24-year-old.

Minamino worked tirelessly throughout his 60-minute stint on the pitch, demonstrating his fitness, but his link-up play and movement wasn’t quite in sync with the other Liverpool boys as of yet.

Still, that’s to be expected and nothing can be read into his display against the Toffees.

Here’s how the player himself reacted to on Instagram:



Minamino’s long-term role at Liverpool under Klopp is unlikely to be through the middle.

The good thing about him is that he can play anywhere across the front three, but his best position is out wide and it’ll be interesting to see where the German manager plans on using him going forward.

