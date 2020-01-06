Quick links

Liverpool

Stephen Warnock explains what Gerrard told him about Liverpool's Curtis Jones

Shamanth Jayaram
Former Liverpool football star Steven Gerrard arrives at a press conference in Sydney on January 6, 2016. Gerrard will pull on the famous Reds shirt once again when he plays for the club's...
Shamanth Jayaram Profile
Shamanth Jayaram

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Curtis Jones became an instant hero to Liverpool fans after his winner against Everton in the Merseyside derby.

(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Curtis Jones of Liverpool during the FA Cup Third Round match between Liverpool FC and Everton at Anfield on January 05, 2020 in Liverpool, England.

Former Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock spoke to Sky Sports and revealed a conversation he had with club legend Steven Gerrard about Curtis Jones.

Jurgen Klopp was mocked a bit when Liverpool's team sheet was announced prior to the derby against Everton in the FA Cup on Sunday. The Reds boss started three teenagers against their fierce rivals and all of them impressed throughout the game. 

 

One player who stood out was goal scorer and match-winner Curtis Jones. The 18-year-old scored a fantastic goal to knock Everton out of the cup and has now become the talk of the town.

In the aftermath of the game, former defender Warnock revealed a conversation he had about Jones with Liverpool legend Gerrard. 

He told Sky Sports: "I remember coming off the pitch and saying to Steven, 'who's the number 10?' Because he just glides past players, making it look so effortless, so easy.

"Steven turned around and said Jones has everything to become a top player. If his attitude is right, he'll make it to the top."

Steven Gerrard (C) of England has his captains armband adjusted by Stephen Warnock (R) of England during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Group C match between Slovenia and England at...

Gerrard's prediction is slowly but surely proving to be right and after his performance against the Toffees, it is hard to argue that Jones has a brilliant career ahead of him. 

Klopp has clearly put his faith in the youngsters in the domestic cups and if Jones and the rest continue to play in the same way as they did on Sunday, they will slowly put pressure on the manager to give them a go in the Premier League where Liverpool are so comfortable at the top. 

Curtis Jones of Liverpool celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 1-0 with Jurgen Klopp the head coach

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch