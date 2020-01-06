Quick links

Southampton interest in Kadewere offers Leeds hope over Adams

Dan Coombs
Southampton forward Che Adams rues a missed chance during the Premier League match between Southampton and Manchester United at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton on Saturday 31st August 2019.
Southampton are reportedly looking at adding a striker. This gives Leeds hope over Che Adams.

Leeds United's interest in Che Adams was reported by The Telegraph last week. The Whites are hoping to sign the forward on loan.

So far Southampton have resisted any temptation to do a deal. Adams is still in the first team picture, starting in the FA Cup win over Huddersfield Town at the weekend.

Adams drew another blank in the 2-0 win, failing to make the most of his starting opportunity.

 

Now it appears Southampton are taking an interest in signing a striker, The Mail report.

The Saints are said to be among the frontrunners to sign Le Havre's Tino Kadewere.

Kadewere has scored 17 goals in 19 games in France's second division this season.

Le Havre's Zimbabwean forward Tino Kadewere (L) vies with Valenciennes' Senegalese defender Saliou Ciss during the French L2 football match between Valenciennes and Le Havre at the Hainaut...

He's a gamble, but so was Adams. Southampton may be ready to roll the dice again.

Kadewere moving to St Mary's would limit Adams' chance of game time. He has only started eight Premier League matches so far.

Leeds' chances of landing the former Birmingham attacker on loan will be instantly boosted if Southampton get their man.

The Whites might have to wait a bit, and they saw the risk last season with a failed deadline day move for Dan James, but there is still hope for them over Adams.

Che Adams of Southampton signals to a team-mate during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Southampton and FC Koln at St. Mary's Stadium on August 03, 2019 in Southampton, England.

