Southampton interest in Kadewere offers Leeds hope over Adams

Southampton are reportedly looking at adding a striker. This gives Leeds hope over Che Adams.

Leeds United's interest in Che Adams was reported by The Telegraph last week. The Whites are hoping to sign the forward on loan.

So far Southampton have resisted any temptation to do a deal. Adams is still in the first team picture, starting in the FA Cup win over Huddersfield Town at the weekend.

Adams drew another blank in the 2-0 win, failing to make the most of his starting opportunity.

Now it appears Southampton are taking an interest in signing a striker, The Mail report.

The Saints are said to be among the frontrunners to sign Le Havre's Tino Kadewere.

Kadewere has scored 17 goals in 19 games in France's second division this season.

He's a gamble, but so was Adams. Southampton may be ready to roll the dice again.

Kadewere moving to St Mary's would limit Adams' chance of game time. He has only started eight Premier League matches so far.

Leeds' chances of landing the former Birmingham attacker on loan will be instantly boosted if Southampton get their man.

The Whites might have to wait a bit, and they saw the risk last season with a failed deadline day move for Dan James, but there is still hope for them over Adams.