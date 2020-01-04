How to watch Sony CES 2020 press conference that might include PS5 news

Everything you must know about how to watch the Sony CES 2020 press conference that might include news about the PS5.

Microsoft revealed their next-gen Xbox Series X console at the Game Awards 2019, meaning we only to have wait for Sony to reveal what their PlayStation 5 product will ultimately look like. A very few number of people are anticipating that this could potentially happen during their CES 2020 press conference, and you can find out how to watch said anticipated showing down below.

The PS5 is a highly-anticipated console that people are seeking news and revelations about on a daily basis through leaks and otherwise means. Recent spec leaks are said to have sent "the web into a frenzy," meanwhile supposed DualShock 5 leaks are reported to confirm a long-suspected new feature.

While the above murmurings dabble in leaks and the unconfirmed, you can find out how to watch the concrete Sony CES 2020 press conference by continuing to read here.

SONY: Will Hellblade land on PlayStation 5 after Xbox Series X?

The countdown begins! Less than one week until our CES 2020 Press Conference. Watch the live stream next Monday, January 6th, starting at 5p.m. (PT). Stay tuned for more details! #SonyCES pic.twitter.com/YacyawVDDk — Sony Electronics (@SonyElectronics) January 3, 2020

When is the Sony CES 2020 press conference?

The Sony CES 2020 press conference takes place on January 6th at 17:00 PST and 20:00 EST.

People in the United Kingdom will have to stay up early to watch the Sony CES 2020 press conference at 01:00 GMT on January 7th.

How to watch the Sony CES 2020 press conference

You can watch the Sony CES 2020 press conference on the company's website during the above times.

Although many people are anticipating news about the PS5, the Sony CES 2020 press conference is mostly expected to show-off some new soundbars as well as a new TV range that was possibly leaked.

Sony says "The future is coming" at CES 2020



Cory Barlog from Sony Santa Monica will be attending CES for the first time ever this year



Wild theory but, is Sony forgoing doing the PS5 reveal at a stand alone event, and instead at CES? MS used The Game Awards so not impossible pic.twitter.com/0cJAlnHKc0 — Benji-Sales (@BenjiSales) December 30, 2019

Will the PS5 be revealed during the Sony CES 2020 press conference?

Sony has possibly hinted that the PS5 will be spoken about during their CES 2020 press conference by previously teasing that the "future is coming".

In a short blurb that has gotten people excited about the prospect of the PS5 being revealed, Sony has promised to unveil their unique vision of the future during their showing.

While it's possible that the much-anticipated next-gen system could be revealed in just a matter of days, the odds are slim judging by what history tells us.

CES is an electronics show where Sony usually talks about their non-PlayStation products, so it'd be unusual for them to fully reveal the PS5 during a short showcase that isn't strictly focused on video games.

With that being said, it's more than reasonable to suspect that Sony will share some minor but still significant news about the PS5 to further whet peoples' appetite before they eventually provide the massive reveal.

MINECRAFT: Is it really shutting down in 2020?

We'll just all have to wait and see what - if anything - happens.