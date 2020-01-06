Some fans predict Everton move for £40m Manchester United player

The player in question could be teaming up with an agent with clients in both Everton and Manchester United camps.

Some fans are tipping Everton to sign a Manchester United midfielder.

Jesse Lingard, who was linked with a move to Leicester City by The Mirror this weekend, is said to have switched to Mino Raiola's agency.

The Mail, which ran the latter story, noted within it that United have a 'stormy' relationship with Raiola, whose clients include the Red Devils midfielder Paul Pogba and Everton striker Moise Kean.

And, as a result, many now feel that a move away from Old Trafford could be on the cards for Lingard, who The Mirror claims is valued at £40 million by his current employers.

But will Everton be his destination? The following Twitter users - who claim to support a variety of clubs including the north-west pair - seem to think so...

Any other Everton supporter see Lingard ending up here this month? — Karl Lamb (@_karl_lamb_) January 6, 2020

Let's beg Everton to sign Lingard — One Love (@abbausmanUK) January 6, 2020

lingard will def end up at west ham or Everton hes that kind of foder — lucas kel (@kel392) January 6, 2020

If ever a player was suited for Everton its Jesse lingard — Andrew Moore (@Andrewmoore86) January 6, 2020

Sorry but if Everton could take iwobi and Walcott they could definitely do with Lingard — Amz (@SA8_Shafi) January 5, 2020

Mad that Everton have spent so much on utter dross that have already proven they can’t hack it at the top level: Schneiderlin, Iwobi, Walcott etc. They even tried to spend £30mil on Rojo.



They’ll end up signing Lingard for £25mil — Agent Cody Banks (@Benjyy19) January 5, 2020

Lingard will be an Everton player at some point — Jodie Gooch ⚽️ (@123bogie) January 5, 2020

Everton incoming with a 50mil offer for lingard — Jay Abbott (@Wreck_It_Jay) January 5, 2020

Three things I am certain of...



• The Sun will rise tomorrow



• The tides will continue to ebb and flow



• Sometime soon, Everton will buy Jesse Lingard, offer him a pay rise and a 6yr contract ‍♂️ #efc #mufc — Martin SamueI (@themartinsamuel) January 5, 2020

Lingard has played 26 times for Manchester United this season, but scored or made just two goals.

The 27-year-old was, however, a key member of the England side that reached a World Cup semi-final 18 months ago and has 24 caps for his country in total.

Everton or elsewhere - where do you think Lingard could go?