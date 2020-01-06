Quick links

Some fans predict Everton move for £40m Manchester United player

A general view of Goodison Park before the Premier League match between Everton and Burnley at Goodison Park on May 3, 2019 in Liverpool, England.
The player in question could be teaming up with an agent with clients in both Everton and Manchester United camps.

Some fans are tipping Everton to sign a Manchester United midfielder.

Jesse Lingard, who was linked with a move to Leicester City by The Mirror this weekend, is said to have switched to Mino Raiola's agency.

 

The Mail, which ran the latter story, noted within it that United have a 'stormy' relationship with Raiola, whose clients include the Red Devils midfielder Paul Pogba and Everton striker Moise Kean.

And, as a result, many now feel that a move away from Old Trafford could be on the cards for Lingard, who The Mirror claims is valued at £40 million by his current employers.

Jesse Lingard of Man Utd comes up against Davinson Sanchez of Spurs (L), Serge Aurier of Spurs (2L) and Moussa Sissoko of Spurs (R) during the Premier League match between Manchester...

But will Everton be his destination? The following Twitter users - who claim to support a variety of clubs including the north-west pair - seem to think so...

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Lingard has played 26 times for Manchester United this season, but scored or made just two goals.

The 27-year-old was, however, a key member of the England side that reached a World Cup semi-final 18 months ago and has 24 caps for his country in total.

Everton or elsewhere - where do you think Lingard could go?

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

