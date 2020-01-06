Some Aston Villa fans would accept signing linked player who played for bitter rivals

Aston Villa are set for a very busy transfer window following a number of injuries to their key players.

Aston Villa fans have stated on Twitter that they would be pleased with the potential signing of Darren Randolph who is being tipped for a move to the Premier League club.

TeamTalk have claimed that Villa are keen on the Middlesbrough keeper amid a season-ending injury to summer signing Tom Heaton.

It has left Dean Smith in a difficult situation because he either goes out to purchase a new shot-stopper or just looks from within.

Villa do have a number of senior goalkeepers in their ranks. Orjan Nyland played in between the sticks for the first half of the last campaign before an injury ended his season.

Whilst Lovre Kalinic joined last January, initially replaced the injured Nyland, but was then replaced by Jed Steer when he suffered his own injury and since then he hasn't been able to win the gloves back.

Regardless of that, it does seem as though Smith is searching the market for a potential replacement, as the Villa faithful will be happy to sign Randolph, who played on 92 occasions for their bitter rivals Birmingham City [transfermarkt].

Villa have two big games coming up this week - Firstly, they take on Leicester City in the League Cup semi-final before a home Premier League clash against Manchester City.

Nyland, who played in goal for Villa during their 2-1 FA Cup defeat to Fulham on Saturday, will be expected to keep the first choice gloves and this will be a great chance for him to show that Smith shouldn't go out and buy another keeper.

Here is a selection of Villa fans reacting to the Randolph rumours:

