Which striker should Aston Villa sign to replace Wesley?

Dean Smith's Aston Villa have been linked with a number of strikers this week but who should he go for?

The last thing Aston Villa and Dean Smith needed during their fight for survival was an injury. Summer signing Wesley has been ruled out for the rest of this season, which leaves the club with just Jonathan Kodija as their experienced option up top.

The January transfer window has come at the perfect time for the Villans but signing a productive striker in the middle of the season is never easy. Thankfully for Smith, a few top-class strikers are eyeing moves for regular game time and here are three options Villa are reportedly considering.

Olivier Giroud

The Daily Mail reported this week that Dean Smith is considering a move to sign Chelsea's Olivier Giroud. The Frenchman has a ton of experience in the Premier League having scored over 100 goals for Arsenal and the Blues over the last seven years.

Giroud is in desperate need of regular game time having falling down Frank Lampard's pecking order. The former Montpellier man fits really well at Villa considering his similarities with Wesley in terms of physicality and aerial prowess.

Michy Batshuayi

Another Chelsea forward linked with a move to Villa Park (Mail), Batshuayi is facing a similar problem to Giroud. The Belgian, however, will be a better long-term option for the Villans considering his age but that will make him much more expensive too.

Batshuayi is a lot more mobile than Giroud and could be a very good strike-partner to Wesley when he returns from his injury. The 26-year-old doesn't quite have the same amount of goals as his Chelsea teammate but he is more than capable of converting his chances.

Aleksandar Mitrovic

The Mail claimed that Aston Villa were 'heavily interested' in signing the Serbian even before Wesley injured himself. Now that the Brazilian is out for the season, signing Mitrovic makes all the more sense and he is arguably the best option in this list.

The 25-year-old already has 18 goals in the Championship this season. He was one of Fulham's only positives in their dismal campaign last term and Villa signing him could well become the difference between survival and relegation.