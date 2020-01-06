Which goalkeeper should Aston Villa sign to replace Tom Heaton?

Dean Smith has a lot to consider in this month's transfer window with Aston Villa struck by injuries.

A well-deserved 2-1 win against Burnley on New Year's Day helped Aston Villa stay above Watford, Bournemouth and the relegation zone. However, the victory came at a cost as Wesley and Tom Heaton picked up injuries which have ruled them out for the rest of this season.

Heaton will be a massive miss for the Villans. The 33-year-old is Villa's most experienced Premier League goalkeeper and not replacing him could prove to be a terrible mistake. Dean Smith's side have been linked with a few big names in this month's transfer window but who should they sign? We take a look.

Joe Hart

The Daily Mail reported earlier this week that Villa are considering a move for Burnley's Joe Hart to take over from Heaton. The former Manchester City shot-stopper is vastly experienced in the Premier League having won the competition twice during his time with the Citizens.

Hart is Nick Pope's deputy at Turf Moor at the moment and a first-choice role at another Premier League club is naturally tempting. However, Burnley will make it difficult for Villa considering that Sean Dyche's other backup options aren't at the level required.

Darren Randolph

TeamTalk claimed on Sunday that Smith is eyeing a move for Boro's Darren Randolph. The Irishman is a realistic option for Villa considering that he hasn't featured for Jonathan Woodgate's side since the end of November.

The report claims that Randolph could be allowed to leave Boro this month thanks to the emergence of Aynsley Pears. However, Villa will have to battle fellow Premier League rivals West Ham who are also keen on the 32-year-old's signature.

Jack Butland

Arguably the best and most expensive option on Smith's shortlist (Mail), Butland would be a phenomenal signing for the Villans. The Potters' shot-stopper was once among the best goalkeepers in the league but Stoke's decline has sadly resulted in him not playing in the top-flight.

Villa have an opportunity to bring him back to the Premier League but they will have to fork out a ton of money. Smith's side couldn't get the deal over the line in the summer as Stoke demanded £30 million (Mirror) for their star goalkeeper and it is likely that the figure will be similar this time around as well.