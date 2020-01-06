Reported West Ham target Munas Dabbur is exactly what Sebastien Haller needs

West Ham United's Sebastien Haller hasn't quite hit the heights that he did with Eintracht Frankfurt last season.

According to a report from the Sunday Mirror (5th January; page 63), West Ham boss David Moyes is interested in signing Sevilla's 27-year-old striker Munas Dabbur this month.

The Isreali centre-forward has had a torrid time since his summer switch to Spain from Austrian side Redbull Salzburg. Dabbur has just three goals this season but that has mainly been due to the fact that he has only started four times in all competitions.

The 27-year-old's goal-scoring prowess is well known as evident with his numbers for the Austrian champions. Dabbur scored 29 times in the 2017/18 campaign in all competitions and followed that up with 37 goals last season.

His previous record should give West Ham a lot of optimism in their pursuit but the biggest advantage of signing Dabbur would be his influence on Sebastien Haller. The Frenchman was poorly managed by former boss Manuel Pellegrini which saw him isolated in the opposition half on multiple occasions this season.

Haller was prolific at Frankfurt last season and the players around him played a massive role in that. Luka Jovic and Ante Rebic were both capable of interchanging roles with the 25-year-old while still providing the same output which took a lot of pressure off the now West Ham man's shoulders.

Moyes managed to get Haller to score in his very first game in charge but giving him the support in the final third on the long run will be his biggest challenge. Signing someone like Dabbur who is good as a poacher as well as in the buildup phase will help Haller to have more of an impact in games than he has had since the start of the season.