Tottenham's Son Heung-min promises to learn from his red cards

Son returned from suspension in Tottenham Hotspur's 1-1 draw against Middlesbrough in the FA Cup.

Tottenham star Son Heung-min spoke to Sky Sports about his recent tally of red cards and how he wants to learn from them in the future.

The South Korean picked up his third Premier League red card since April in the London derby against Chelsea back in December. Although his red card against Everton was overturned by the FA, it is an unwanted record to have and Son says that he is trying to learn from the incidents.

He said: "It has already passed, I don't want to speak or think about it. I just want to focus on what is coming, that is the most important thing. I am trying to learn something about this situation, three red cards is something I don't want."

"It is not something I expected, but three red cards, it was painful. I will try and learn something from these situations. I am glad to be back, it was very painful to watch the team playing home and away on Boxing Day and New Year's Day," Son said.

Son is a hugely important part of Tottenham's lineup. His indiscipline has cost the side at times this season but now that he is back, Spurs need him more than ever.

Jose Mourinho's side are expected to be without star striker Harry Kane for the foreseeable future. The Spurs talisman tore his hamstring in the loss against Southampton and Son will have to step up his game in his absence.

The South Korean, despite missing five games due to suspension this season, has scored 10 goals and provided nine assists in all competitions.

Son is expected to get a more central role alongside Lucas Moura in the coming days and if can continue scoring while keeping his discipline, Spurs will not miss Kane as much as they would have thought.