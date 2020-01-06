Report: Juventus will reject all bids for Leicester target Demiral

Merih Demiral has reportedly been the subject of massive interest from Premier League clubs.

According to a report from Goal, Juventus will not sell Merih Demiral in this month's transfer window.

The Turkish centre-half, who only joined The Old Lady at the start of this season, was heavily linked with a move to Premier League sides Arsenal and Leicester City.

The Foxes have just Caglar Soyuncu and Jonny Evans as their only fit and available centre-halves at the moment. Arsenal's defensive woes need no explanation after their terrible start to the season. Calum Chambers' injury has only made it worse and has forced them into the transfer window.

Both Leicester and Arsenal will sadly have to look elsewhere if the latest report is to be believed as Juventus rule out the possibility of selling their star defender. Maurizio Sarri has started to trust the young Turk who is set to start his fifth consecutive game against Cagliari on Monday.

The report claims that Juventus will not consider any bids for Demiral - 'No matter what fee is offered'.

That is a massive blow for both Premier League clubs who desperately need a defender this month. Brendan Rodgers' side are at the most risk at the moment with both Wes Morgan and Filip Benkovic out with injuries.

Arsenal have quantity if not quality at the moment with David Luiz, Sokratis, Rob Holding and young defender Dinos Mavropanos all fit enough to play a part.

Both clubs will have to explore their options elsewhere but it is extremely difficult to find a suitable defender halfway into the season. Leicester are on course to make the top four while Arsenal dream of making it there under their new manager.

This transfer window could determine the fate of both these clubs but one thing is certain according to the report -Demiral will stay in Turin.