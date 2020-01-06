Juventus boss Sarri hints Adrien Rabiot will stay amid Everton links

Adrien Rabiot has been linked with a move to England after struggling for game time in Italy.

Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri spoke to the club's official website about Adrien Rabiot's improvement over the last few weeks.

The former Paris Saint-Germain midfielder has started just seven games since making the switch to the Italian champions in the summer. Rabiot, in search of regular playing time, was linked with a January move to Everton or Arsenal (FootMercato) but it looks unlikely at this stage.

Sarri was asked about Rabiot ahead of Juventus' clash with Cagliari and the former Chelsea boss has hinted that the Frenchman is on the right path to feature for his side this season.

He said: "Rabiot from a physical point of view now looks good. He's got good feedback in both training and his matches lately. He leaves us with a feeling that he has even greater potential, and that he has started on that path."

Sarri's comments hint that Rabiot is unlikely to leave Turin in this transfer window. It is a blow for both reported teams interested in him but it is Carlo Ancelotti's side who will have to reconsider their options this month.

Everton losing Andre Gomes was a massive blow earlier in the season and Gylfi Sigurdsson's unexpected dip in form hasn't helped their cause. A new midfielder is necessary at this point and Rabiot would have been perfect.

Arsenal, who are also likely to miss out on Rabiot, aren't really in much of a bother. The Frenchman was touted as a replacement to Granit Xhaka who was rumoured to leave the club. (Blick) However, Mikel Arteta all but confirmed that the former skipper will stay (Metro) which makes Everton the big losers in the race for the Juventus man.