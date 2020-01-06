Sheffield United fans react to Luke Freeman to Leeds United speculation

Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United reportedly want Luke Freeman of Sheffield United.

Sheffield United fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation linking Luke Freeman with Leeds United.

According to The Sun on Sunday (print edition, page 61, January 5, 2020), Leeds are interested in signing Freeman from Yorkshire rivals United in the January transfer window.

The 27-year-old attacking midfielder joined the Blades from Queens Park Rangers in the summer of 2019 for a transfer fee reported by The Daily Mail to be worth £5 million.

The former Bristol City man, who can also operate as a winger, has struggled at the Blades, playing just 325 minutes in the Premier League so far this season, according to WhoScored.

United fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation regarding Freeman and Leeds.

Below are some of the best comments:

Quality player. Shone like a beacon to anyone who knows proper football yesterday. His touch, skill and runs he made. Lovely footballer. — John Curtis (@Johncurtis1889) January 6, 2020

IMO we definitely need to keep him he is so close to our first team — Simon Healy (@simonhealy1968) January 5, 2020

Great player thought when fleck got injured and Freeman came on fleck would struggle to get back in the side. It worked other way round and flecky has improved 100% hence lack of game time. Shame he's a cracking player who I've liked since playing for stevenage — Ingy (@Ijblade) January 5, 2020

A no from me. He’s a very skilful player and as the season moves on we we definitely need strength in depth. His game time is bound to increase and we’re only an injury or two away from needing him to start each game. — Simon Christie (@simon_christie) January 5, 2020

Like anyone else outside of the main 11! I dont think he will be going though be bad move on our part letting someone go that could potentially fill in for injuries or suspensions or dare I say it a bad run of form — Bashambauer (@waynesheldon2) January 5, 2020

Could well be a good move. Needs game time. Hasn’t really figured at S2 and unlikely to at this point ⚔️ — Russell Smith (@smiffy2609) January 5, 2020

Seems strange, sign him as a Duffy replacement then ship him out 6 months later. Unless there's someone else coming in — Alexander Cook (@AlexJamesCook_) January 5, 2020

Hope he doesn’t go I really like him! Just a shame our midfield is playing unreal so he can’t get a game, really classy player done brilliant every time he’s played — Callum Cutler (@calcutler) January 5, 2020

Sheffield United stay?

Freeman would be a good signing for Leeds this month, but perhaps the attacking midfielder should persevere at United.

True, the former QPR star will struggle for playing time, but the Blades will need him more in the second half.

Moreover, Chris Wilder’s side are in the Premier League, and going back to the Championship in the middle of the season will be a step down for Freeman.