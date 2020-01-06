Quick links

Sheffield United fans react to Luke Freeman to Leeds United speculation

Brighton's French striker Neal Maupay (C) vies with Sheffield United's English midfielder Luke Freeman (L) during the English Premier League football match between Brighton and Hove Albion...
Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United reportedly want Luke Freeman of Sheffield United.

Luke Freeman of Sheffield United shoots during the FA Cup Third Round match between Sheffield United and AFC Fylde at Bramall Lane on January 05, 2020 in Sheffield, England.

Sheffield United fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation linking Luke Freeman with Leeds United.

According to The Sun on Sunday (print edition, page 61, January 5, 2020), Leeds are interested in signing Freeman from Yorkshire rivals United in the January transfer window.

The 27-year-old attacking midfielder joined the Blades from Queens Park Rangers in the summer of 2019 for a transfer fee reported by The Daily Mail to be worth £5 million.

 

The former Bristol City man, who can also operate as a winger, has struggled at the Blades, playing just 325 minutes in the Premier League so far this season, according to WhoScored.

United fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation regarding Freeman and Leeds.

Below are some of the best comments:

Sheffield United stay?

Freeman would be a good signing for Leeds this month, but perhaps the attacking midfielder should persevere at United.

True, the former QPR star will struggle for playing time, but the Blades will need him more in the second half.

Moreover, Chris Wilder’s side are in the Premier League, and going back to the Championship in the middle of the season will be a step down for Freeman.

Fylde's English midfielder Ryan Croasdale (L) vies with Sheffield United's English midfielder Luke Freeman during the FA Cup third round football match between Sheffield United and Fylde...

Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

