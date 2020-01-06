Sheffield United, Crystal Palace and Norwich-linked Muhammadu Faal joins League One side on 18-month deal

Faal is said to have interested several Premier League clubs, including Sheffield United, Crystal Palace and Norwich City.

A striker said to be interesting Premier League clubs including Sheffield United, Crystal Palace and Norwich City has made a surprise move elsewhere.

The Sun reported last month that Sheffield United, Palace and Norwich - along with Bournemouth and Watford - were interested in signing Muhammadu Faal from Enfield Town.

But Bolton Wanderers have since announced the 22-year-old's arrival on an 18-month contract.

Faal, whose second cousin is the Liverpool and England defender Joe Gomez, had scored 24 goals in 25 Isthmian Premier League games this season.

Although it remains to be seen whether or not Bolton were in fact rivalled to his signature by Sheffield United, Crystal Palace and Norwich, et al.

Either way, a move to Bolton, who face a battle to avoid playing fourth-division football next term, looks like a logical one in terms of Faal being able to maintain his momentum.

The Gambian began his career in Italian football before spells with Dulwich Hamlet, Kingstonian and Enfield.

SEE ALSO: London academy confirms its captain has left to join Sheffield United

Sheffield United have already taken three young talents, Tashae Andall-Gibbons, Iliman Ndiaye and Kamarl Grant out of non-league academies this season, while Crystal Palace looked at the Bromley winger Ollie Tanner in November.