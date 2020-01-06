Scott Parker called Spurs-linked star an 'absolute animal' in November

Aleksandar Mitrovic is reportedly on Tottenham Hotspur's radar.

According to 90 Min, Spurs are interested in signing the Fulham hitman after Harry Kane was ruled out with a hamstring injury.

Tottenham's only alternatives to Kane are a 17-year-old Troy Parrott, and two wingers in the form of Son Heung-min and Lucas Moura.

It's vital that Jose Mourinho recruits another experienced centre-forward this month, and fans of the North London club might not be adverse to signing Mitrovic after seeing what Scott Parker said about him in November.

The Serbia international is spearheading the Cottagers' promotion bid this season, netting 18 Championship goals in 25 outings.

And Fulham boss Parker - who used to be a midfielder at White Hart Lane - described him as an 'absolute animal' in an interview with Four Four Two a couple of months ago.

He said: "He looks like an absolute animal, chasing things down, and if that is the base, the goals will come.

"That’s what we want from him; he is the talisman, the guy everyone looks to and the pressure is on him."

He's undeniably an animal at Championship level, but can he do it in the Premier League, at an elite club?

The 25-year-old has scored 21 goals in 77 top-flight appearances for Fulham and Newcastle United, which isn't as a great return.

But as a stop-gap option, maybe it's sufficient to tempt Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho and chairman Daniel Levy until Kane is fit.