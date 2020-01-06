Ricky Gervais’ Golden Globes 2020 opening monologue - read and watch it here!

Ricky Gervais certainly didn't pull any punches in his Golden Globes opening monologue.

The 2020 awards season is now upon us after the Golden Globes gave us our first major award winners of the new year.

The Golden Globes awards ceremony is a brilliant time to celebrate the work of film and TV makers from the past year but also a brilliant time to poke fun at them too.

And for the fifth and supposedly final time, the task of hosting the Golden Globes went to comedian and actor Ricky Gervais who, in typical fashion, did not hold back in his scathing and hilarious opening monologue ahead of the awards ceremony itself.

SEE ALSO: Why is Ricky Gervais not hosting the Golden Globes again?

Ricky Gervais' opening monologue

Ricky Gervais wasted no time in bringing his trademark style of humour to his opening monologue ahead of the 2020 Golden Globes.

After welcoming the audience to the ceremony, Ricky began by saying "You'll be pleased to know this is the last time I'm hosting these awards so I don't care anymore," leaving many in the audience worried about the onslaught to come, before continuing "I'm joking, I never did."

Gervais then continued on for an opening monologue that came in at just over seven-and-a-half minutes where he brought up everything from Joe Pesci looking like 'Baby Yoda' from the Star Wars TV show The Mandalorian to the horribly reviewed box office bomb that is Cats.

Will 2020 definitely be the last time he hosts?

Ricky Gervais made no secret ahead of the 2020 awards, that this would be the last time he hosted the Golden Globes.

However, after the British actor and comedian hosted the 2016 ceremony, he also claimed that he was not prepared to host the ceremony again.

But in November 2019, when Gervais was confirmed as the host for a fifth time, he said that the Golden Globe organisers, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, “made me an offer I can’t refuse. But this is the very last time I’m doing this, which could make for a fun evening” which certainly makes it sound as if 2020 really was his final appearance as the Golden Globes host.

Big winners at the 2020 Golden Globes

While Gervais was making headlines for his opening monologue, the 2020 award winners were also huge talking points.

Martin Scorsese's The Irishman failed to win a single award with Sam Mendes' 1917 picking up the awards for Best Director and Best Drama.

Big award winners on the night were Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood which earned three awards as well as 1917, Joker and Rocketman which all earned two awards each.

In the TV categories, the spoils were shared between Succession, Chernobyl and Fleabag which all picked up two awards each.