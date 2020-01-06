Reported Chelsea target David Alaba once claimed that he was an Arsenal fan

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is on the lookout for a new left full-back.

According to a report from The Mirror, Chelsea are interested in signing Bayern Munich's star full-back David Alaba.

The 27-year-old has just 18 months left on his current deal with the Bundesliga champions and Chelsea are keen to tempt him away from them in this month's transfer window.

The Blues need extra quality at left-back with both Marcos Alonso and Emerson lacking the right balance between attack and defence. Alaba is one of the best in the business in that position and he would certainly be a dream signing for Lampard and Chelsea.

Convincing Bayern to let go of one of their superstars will not be easy but after not being able to sign players due to their transfer ban earlier in the summer, Chelsea will be willing to splash the big bucks to get their man.

Chelsea fans would love to see a player of Alaba's calibre in Blue at Stamford Bridge but there is another reason why they would like seeing him there instead of at the Emirates across London.

Alaba featured on the Phrasenmaher Podcast on Bild (Episode 22 and 23) at the end of last season where he was asked about the team he supported as a kid.

He said: "I'm happy in Munich but of course I can imagine seeing something else [in the future]. Yes, I was [an Arsenal fan as a child]. When you've been Arsenal fan as a kid you will be one your whole life in some way."

Blues fans would certainly enjoy mocking their Arsenal counterparts on matchdays if they manage to convince Alaba to sign for them this month. The Austrian would certainly be an upgrade over Emerson and Alonso and his versatility is an added bonus.

The report claims that Bayern value their star defender at a staggering £60 million. With his contract up in less than 18 months, it is likely that the price will come down but it will still be a lot more expensive than the average transfer fee for a full-back.