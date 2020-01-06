Report: West Ham set for talks to sign £7m ace, two years since Hammers offered £25m

West Ham United are again being linked with Stoke City's Joe Allen.

According to The Telegraph, West Ham United are set to hold talks with Stoke City about a move to sign midfielder Joe Allen.

It's claimed that the Hammers are pursuing Allen once again, and talks about a £7million move are imminent as David Moyes plots his move.

Stoke are allegedly willing to let Allen go as they look to trim their wage bill, and West Ham could be in a great position to land a long-term target.

Under Moyes in 2018, West Ham tabled a £25million bid to sign Allen from Stoke according to co-chairman David Sullivan (Football.London).

Stoke weren't willing to sell given that they were battling against relegation, and then tied Allen down to a new deal, but are facing being in the Championship again next term.

That means Allen could move on, and it's no great surprise to see West Ham and Moyes reignite their interest given how they need a midfielder.

Mark Noble and Declan Rice have little competition in the heart of midfield, and Allen would provide ability on the ball and Premier League experience.

The 29-year-old may not set pulses racing, but given that West Ham could now sign him for a fraction of their 2018 bid, Allen may be worth a cut-price deal.