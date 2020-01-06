Quick links

West Ham United

Premier League

Report: West Ham set for talks to sign £7m ace, two years since Hammers offered £25m

Olly Dawes
Joe Allen of Stoke City looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Stoke City and Blackburn Rovers at Bet365 Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Stoke on Trent, England.
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

West Ham United are again being linked with Stoke City's Joe Allen.

Joe Allen of Stoke in action during the Sky Bet Championship match between Cardiff City and Stoke City at Cardiff City Stadium on November 26, 2019 in Cardiff, Wales.

According to The Telegraph, West Ham United are set to hold talks with Stoke City about a move to sign midfielder Joe Allen.

It's claimed that the Hammers are pursuing Allen once again, and talks about a £7million move are imminent as David Moyes plots his move.

Stoke are allegedly willing to let Allen go as they look to trim their wage bill, and West Ham could be in a great position to land a long-term target.

 

Under Moyes in 2018, West Ham tabled a £25million bid to sign Allen from Stoke according to co-chairman David Sullivan (Football.London).

Stoke weren't willing to sell given that they were battling against relegation, and then tied Allen down to a new deal, but are facing being in the Championship again next term.

That means Allen could move on, and it's no great surprise to see West Ham and Moyes reignite their interest given how they need a midfielder.

West Ham United's Scottish manager David Moyes celebrates on the pitch after the English Premier League football match between West Ham United and Bournemouth at The London Stadium, in...

Mark Noble and Declan Rice have little competition in the heart of midfield, and Allen would provide ability on the ball and Premier League experience.

The 29-year-old may not set pulses racing, but given that West Ham could now sign him for a fraction of their 2018 bid, Allen may be worth a cut-price deal.

Joe Allen of Stoke City looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Stoke City and Blackburn Rovers at Bet365 Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Stoke on Trent, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch