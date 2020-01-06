Quick links

Report: West Ham and Everton make offers for 25-year-old, get response

Aleksandar Mitrovic of Fulham during the Sky Bet Championship match between Fulham and Stoke City at Craven Cottage on December 29, 2019 in London, England.
Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic is reportedly on the radar of West Ham United and Everton.

According to 90min.com, West Ham United and Everton are interested in signing Aleksandar Mitrovic from Fulham in the January transfer window.

It has been reported that both Premier League clubs West Ham and Everton have approached Fulham with offers for the former Newcastle United striker.

However, the Championship club have turned them down, as well as Tottenham Hotspur, according to the report.

 

Stats

According to WhoScored, Mitrovic has scored 18 goals and provided one assist in 25 Championship games for Fulham so far this campaign.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the Serbia international striker made 37 appearances in the Premier League for the Cottagers, scoring 11 goals and providing three assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Staying at Fulham

Fulham are aiming to clinch promotion back to the Premier League, and given how brilliant Mitrovic has proven to be in the Championship, it is hard to see the Cottagers sell the former Anderlecht star in the middle of the campaign.

