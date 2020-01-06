Report: West Ham agree £4m deal and also want 27-year-old free agent

Quick links

West Ham United's Scottish manager David Moyes celebrates on the pitch after the English Premier League football match between West Ham United and Bournemouth at The London Stadium, in...
Darren Randolph and Mehdi Zeffane are reportedly Premier League bound with David Moyes' West Ham United keen on new signings.

Darren Randolph of Middlesbrough celebrates his team's second goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Middlesbrough and Hull City at Riverside Stadium on November 24, 2019 in...

West Ham United have agreed a £4 million deal for Middlesbrough goalkeeper Darren Randolph and are also considering a move for free agent defender Mehdi Zeffane, according to reports.

Things are looking up at the London Stadium right now.

After just two matches back in the dugout, David Moyes is starting to silence the doubters with a pair of impressive, professional wins under his belt. West Ham followed up a 4-0 thrashing of Bournemouth by sweeping aside Gillingham in the FA Cup, one year on from their humiliating collapse at AFC Wimbledon.

 

And a couple of astute signings would only add to the feelgood factor.

According to The Guardian, Republic of Ireland international Randolph is on the verge of a return to the club he left in 2017. West Ham and Middlesbrough have come to an agreement with the 32-year-old, who was the Championship’s best shot-stopper last season, set to make his way back to the capital to the tune of £4 million.

Randolph would no doubt be an upgrade on the error-prone Roberto.

Dublin , Ireland - 18 November 2019; Darren Randolph of Republic of Ireland during the UEFA EURO2020 Qualifier match between Republic of Ireland and Denmark at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

And the veteran Irishman could be joined at West Ham by Algerian right-back Zeffane (DZ).

The 27-year-old is a free agent after being released by Rennes but anyone who watched him in action during Algeria’s victorious African Cup of Nations campaign over the summer will tell you that this is a player worth taking a punt on.

Zeffane, who marshalled Sadio Mane in the semi-final win over Senegal, could be an inspired addition on a free – particularly with Pablo Zabaleta set to retire and Ryan Fredericks still more than a little suspect defensively.

Senegal's forward Sadio Mane (L) dribbles past Algeria's defender Mehdi Zeffane (C) during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) Final football match between Senegal and Algeria at the...

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

