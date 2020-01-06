Report: West Ham agree £4m deal and also want 27-year-old free agent

Darren Randolph and Mehdi Zeffane are reportedly Premier League bound with David Moyes' West Ham United keen on new signings.

West Ham United have agreed a £4 million deal for Middlesbrough goalkeeper Darren Randolph and are also considering a move for free agent defender Mehdi Zeffane, according to reports.

Things are looking up at the London Stadium right now.

After just two matches back in the dugout, David Moyes is starting to silence the doubters with a pair of impressive, professional wins under his belt. West Ham followed up a 4-0 thrashing of Bournemouth by sweeping aside Gillingham in the FA Cup, one year on from their humiliating collapse at AFC Wimbledon.

And a couple of astute signings would only add to the feelgood factor.

According to The Guardian, Republic of Ireland international Randolph is on the verge of a return to the club he left in 2017. West Ham and Middlesbrough have come to an agreement with the 32-year-old, who was the Championship’s best shot-stopper last season, set to make his way back to the capital to the tune of £4 million.

Randolph would no doubt be an upgrade on the error-prone Roberto.

And the veteran Irishman could be joined at West Ham by Algerian right-back Zeffane (DZ).

The 27-year-old is a free agent after being released by Rennes but anyone who watched him in action during Algeria’s victorious African Cup of Nations campaign over the summer will tell you that this is a player worth taking a punt on.

SEE ALSO: Moyes reportedly nears first West Ham signing as target drops Instagram hint

Zeffane, who marshalled Sadio Mane in the semi-final win over Senegal, could be an inspired addition on a free – particularly with Pablo Zabaleta set to retire and Ryan Fredericks still more than a little suspect defensively.