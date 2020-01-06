Report: Villa and Newcastle both want 36-year-old striker without a league goal this season

Aston Villa and Newcastle United reportedly want Glenn Murray.

According to The Guardian, Aston Villa and Newcastle United are both interested in signing Brighton and Hove Albion striker Glenn Murray.

It's claimed that Brighton will let Murray leave this month if they can find a replacement, and they're hoping to bring in CSKA Moscow attacker Fyodor Chalov.

That means Murray is likely to be available, especially with his contract at the Amex Stadium set to expire at the end of the season.

Villa and Newcastle are now thought to be keen on handing Murray a deal until the end of the season, essentially taking over his contract.

Villa desperately need a new attacker after losing Wesley for the rest of the season, whilst Newcastle are looking for another option given Joelinton's struggles.

Murray, 36, has played 13 Premier League games this season but started just three of them, and hasn't yet scored this term either.

He may have hit 25 goals across his previous two campaigns, but signing a 36-year-old targetman without a league goal this season may not exactly set pulses racing.

A move back to the north may appeal to Murray, but with Wesley out, he may play more first-team football between now and May with Villa, meaning he could face a tough decision if both clubs make a move.