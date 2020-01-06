Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester United

Premier League

Report: Tottenham make offer for Manchester United teenager as Old Trafford exit nears

Danny Owen
Jose Mourinho, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur looks dejected during the FA Cup Third Round match between Middlesbrough and Tottenham Hotspur at Riverside Stadium on January 05, 2020 in...
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Junior Nkwonta is set to be let go by United and he could reportedly link up with Jose Mourinho at Premier League rivals Spurs.

Jose Mourinho, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur reacts during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and AFC Bournemouth at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on November 30, 2019 in...

Junior Nkwonta is under consideration by Tottenham Hotspur with the young centre-back set to be let go by Manchester United, according to All Nigeria Soccer.

A year after being sacked by the fallen Premier League giants, it seems that Jose Mourinho is set to be reunited with a highly-rated centre-half who is facing an uncertain future at Old Trafford.

 

All Nigeria Soccer suggests that Nkwonta has been denied the chance to continue his development at Manchester United with Spurs now set to swoop for the versatile youngster.

The teenager, who has also played at right-back and in a defensive midfield role, has been handed the opportunity to train with the Londoners as he looks to earn a contract at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

A General view of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium prior to the UEFA Champions League Quarter Final first leg match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium...

Spurs have an exciting crop of youngsters currently waiting in the wings with the likes of Troy Parrott and Japhet Tanganga tipped for big things in the famous white shirt, having shone against elite opposition in pre-season.

Nkwonta will have to fight to stand out behind the scenes at Tottenham should he swap Manchester for London but a club who has promoted Harry Kane, Harry Winks and co over the years could be the perfect place for the highly-rated teen to continue his progress.

Tottenham fans mural before the game spelling out To Dare To Do during the UEFA Champions League Semi Final first leg match between Tottenham Hotspur and Ajax at at the Tottenham Hotspur...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for MANCHESTER UNITED team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch