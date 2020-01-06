Report: Tottenham make offer for Manchester United teenager as Old Trafford exit nears

Junior Nkwonta is set to be let go by United and he could reportedly link up with Jose Mourinho at Premier League rivals Spurs.

Junior Nkwonta is under consideration by Tottenham Hotspur with the young centre-back set to be let go by Manchester United, according to All Nigeria Soccer.

A year after being sacked by the fallen Premier League giants, it seems that Jose Mourinho is set to be reunited with a highly-rated centre-half who is facing an uncertain future at Old Trafford.

All Nigeria Soccer suggests that Nkwonta has been denied the chance to continue his development at Manchester United with Spurs now set to swoop for the versatile youngster.

The teenager, who has also played at right-back and in a defensive midfield role, has been handed the opportunity to train with the Londoners as he looks to earn a contract at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

Spurs have an exciting crop of youngsters currently waiting in the wings with the likes of Troy Parrott and Japhet Tanganga tipped for big things in the famous white shirt, having shone against elite opposition in pre-season.

Nkwonta will have to fight to stand out behind the scenes at Tottenham should he swap Manchester for London but a club who has promoted Harry Kane, Harry Winks and co over the years could be the perfect place for the highly-rated teen to continue his progress.