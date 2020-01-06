Report: Tottenham Hotspur target could be sold within days

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly chasing Boubakary Soumare.

And now Sky Sports report Soumare could be sold within a week or 10 days, with Lille deciding to cash in.

A deal might not be easy though, with Real Madrid, Valencia, Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United all also keen.

L'Equipe reported Tottenham's interest in December and claimed Lille are looking for 60 million Euros (£51.5 million).

Soumare is an outstanding prospect and Spurs have already raided Lille for two assistants, who are now working with Jose Mourinho.

Tottenham won't want to get involved in a bidding war though, and the level of interest in Soumare from elsewhere might put them off.

Landing Soumare would be a big statement, and strengthen Tottenham's midfield options. It would lead to one or two departures too.

One factor counting against a deal is Tottenham's growing need elsewhere. A new right-back and more urgently, a striker, is needed.

They might be reluctant to then commit such a big fee towards a central midfielder.