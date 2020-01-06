Report: Tottenham Hotspur target could be sold within days

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly chasing Boubakary Soumare.

Lille's Boubakary Soumare during the Ligue 1 match between Lille and Toulouse at Stade Pierre Mauroy on December 22, 2018 in Lille, France.

Tottenham Hotspur are in with a shot of signing Boubakary Soumare.

And now Sky Sports report Soumare could be sold within a week or 10 days, with Lille deciding to cash in.

A deal might not be easy though, with Real Madrid, Valencia, Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United all also keen.

 

L'Equipe reported Tottenham's interest in December and claimed Lille are looking for 60 million Euros (£51.5 million).

Soumare is an outstanding prospect and Spurs have already raided Lille for two assistants, who are now working with Jose Mourinho.

Tottenham won't want to get involved in a bidding war though, and the level of interest in Soumare from elsewhere might put them off.

Boubakary Soumare of Lille during the French League 1 match between Lille v Olympique Lyon at the Stade Pierre Mauroy on February 18, 2018 in Lille France

Landing Soumare would be a big statement, and strengthen Tottenham's midfield options. It would lead to one or two departures too.

One factor counting against a deal is Tottenham's growing need elsewhere. A new right-back and more urgently, a striker, is needed.

They might be reluctant to then commit such a big fee towards a central midfielder.

Jose Mourinho, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur looks dejected during the FA Cup Third Round match between Middlesbrough and Tottenham Hotspur at Riverside Stadium on January 05, 2020 in...

