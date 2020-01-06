Quick links

Report: Tottenham considering offer for winger after learning £56m terms, Arsenal keen

Thomas Lemar during La Liga match between Club Atletico de Madrid and CA Osasuna at Wanda Metropolitano on December 14, 2019 in Madrid, Spain .
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal continue to be linked with Thomas Lemar.

Thomas Lemar during La Liga match between Club Atletico de Madrid and CA Osasuna at Wanda Metropolitano on December 14, 2019 in Madrid, Spain .

According to The Independent, Atletico Madrid want a €6million (£5.1million) fee to let Thomas Lemar go out on loan – and potentially €60million (£51million) for a permanent move.

It's claimed that Tottenham Hotspur have been offered the chance to sign Lemar, and they're very much considering that loan move.

Arsenal are also keen though, and could come in for Lemar themselves during this month's transfer window as Mikel Arteta eyes reinforcements.

 

Lemar is allegedly keen to move on having fallen out of favour under Diego Simeone, so it's now up to the North London rivals to think about a move.

Atletico paid around £53million to sign Lemar from Monaco just 18 months ago, and their total £56million terms to let him go would see them get their money back.

The 24-year-old has only registered three goals and three assists in La Liga since joining Atletico, proving to be a massive disappointment in the Spanish capital.

Thomas Lemar of Atletico de Madrid looks on during the Liga match between Real Betis Balompie and Club Atletico de Madrid at Estadio Benito Villamarin on December 23, 2019 in Seville,...

Still, this is a winger who was exceptional for Monaco, and played his part in France winning the World Cup in 2018, so there is still quality for Arsenal or Spurs to tap into.

Lemar fits perfectly on the left flank for Arsenal, but with Spurs needing a striker more than a winger right now, it's unclear whether a move there makes quite as much sense now.

Thomas Lemar during La Liga match between Club Atletico de Madrid and CA Osasuna at Wanda Metropolitano on December 14, 2019 in Madrid, Spain .

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

