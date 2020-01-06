Report: Tottenham considering offer for winger after learning £56m terms, Arsenal keen

Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal continue to be linked with Thomas Lemar.

According to The Independent, Atletico Madrid want a €6million (£5.1million) fee to let Thomas Lemar go out on loan – and potentially €60million (£51million) for a permanent move.

It's claimed that Tottenham Hotspur have been offered the chance to sign Lemar, and they're very much considering that loan move.

Arsenal are also keen though, and could come in for Lemar themselves during this month's transfer window as Mikel Arteta eyes reinforcements.

Lemar is allegedly keen to move on having fallen out of favour under Diego Simeone, so it's now up to the North London rivals to think about a move.

Atletico paid around £53million to sign Lemar from Monaco just 18 months ago, and their total £56million terms to let him go would see them get their money back.

The 24-year-old has only registered three goals and three assists in La Liga since joining Atletico, proving to be a massive disappointment in the Spanish capital.

Still, this is a winger who was exceptional for Monaco, and played his part in France winning the World Cup in 2018, so there is still quality for Arsenal or Spurs to tap into.

Lemar fits perfectly on the left flank for Arsenal, but with Spurs needing a striker more than a winger right now, it's unclear whether a move there makes quite as much sense now.