Report suggests Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen is not Inter Milan's number one target this month

Tottenham need to sell Christian Eriksen this month to avoid losing him on a free in the summer.

The Christian Eriksen saga could well continue beyond the end of this month's transfer window. Tottenham were hopeful of getting a measly £20 million for the Dane from Inter Milan according to The Sun but if the latest report is to be believed, Spurs are set to get nothing.

Italian outlet Corriere Della Sera claim that Eriksen isn't Inter Milan's first-choice midfield target in this month's transfer window. The Serie A giants are keen on signing Barcelona's Arturo Vidal in the coming days and it is said that the negotiations between the two clubs are at an advanced stage.

Vidal, who previously played for Inter boss Antonio Conte during their time at Juventus, is the Nerazzurri's first-choice target in this window which is a huge blow for Spurs and Daniel Levy.

The Tottenham chief reportedly wanted as much as £130 million (The Sun) for his star midfielder last season but to lose him on a free now has to be heartbreaking.

The Dane refused to sign a new deal at Tottenham which has forced Jose Mourinho to use him a lot less than he would have liked. Eriksen has started just nine games in the league this season and has been an unused substitute on five different occasions.

With Inter likely to pull out of the race in January, Levy could well try to attract clubs to sign him for peanuts. However, with the Dane available for free in the summer, most clubs are likely to wait for another six months before they make a move.

Eriksen potentially staying for six more months is good news for Spurs fans who aren't interested in the club's finances. The Dane should be used on a regular basis until the end of his contract if he is not sold this month.

His creativity is something that Spurs have seriously lacked this season and if Mourinho can get him to give his all until the last day, Tottenham will benefit from having him on the pitch.