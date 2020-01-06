Report suggests Celtic could now miss out on midfielder Lennon said he wants

Genk are now rivalling Celtic for midfielder Ismaila Soro.

According to the Daily Record, Celtic now face a battle to sign Bnei Yehuda midfielder Ismaila Soro after a £2.25million bid from Genk.

It's claimed that the Belgian side have now lodged a first firm bid for the Ivorian, and hope to get him signed up during this month's transfer window.

Genk may well lose Sander Berge some time soon, so Soro may well be eyed up as the Norwegian's replacement moving forward.

Celtic must now decide whether they want to enter the battle for Soro, who has been linked with a move to Parkhead for more than a month now.

The Daily Record first reported Celtic's interest in December, suggesting that Bhoys scouts had been over in Israel watching his progress.

Lennon admitted to the Daily Record around Christmas that he wanted Soro, but news of a bid from Celtic hasn't materialised since.

The Bhoys need to do business this month having lost 2-1 to Celtic last time out, and adding Soro – an energetic, quick midfielder with the ability to carry the ball and pick out passes – could be a smart move.

Soro, 21, has had a strange career so far, featuring for Saxan in Moldova and Gomel in Belarus before heading to Israel, and unless Celtic act quickly, his next destination could be Belgium rather than Scotland.