Report states Chelsea's answer after Bruce targeted 26-year-old; West Ham want him too

West Ham United are reportedly battling Newcastle United for Michy Batshuayi.

According to The Telegraph, Newcastle United have made an approach for Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi – and West Ham United want him too.

It's claimed that Newcastle asked about both Batshuayi and Olivier Giroud, but Chelsea told them no move could go through until they have found a replacement for either.

That means Newcastle may be left waiting if they want Batshuayi, and they're not alone in the race with Aston Villa and West Ham keen too.

 

Batshuayi, 26, hasn't quite lived up to his billing with Chelsea since his 2016 move from Marseille, but has scored five goals in 19 games this season.

The Belgian ace starred on loan at Borussia Dortmund in 2018, smashing nine goals in 14 games, but then flopped at Valencia and scored six times in 13 appearances for Crystal Palace.

There is clearly a fine goalscorer in Batshuayi, but he may have to leave Chelsea to finally realise his potential – and Newcastle would no doubt love to have him.

Joelinton just hasn't lived up to expectations since joining from Hoffenheim, and adding a player like Batshuayi would really give Steve Bruce's attack another dimension.

They may be able to offer more first-team football than West Ham, given that the Hammers have Sebastien Haller leading their attack, so Bruce and co now need to decide whether Batshuayi is worth waiting for, or whether to move on for a target who can come in right now.

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

