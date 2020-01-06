Quick links

Report: Southampton interested in QPR midfielder Eberechi Eze

Kamil Grosicki of Hull City getting past Eberechi Eze of Queens Park Rangers during the Sky Bet Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and Hull City at Loftus Road Stadium, London...
Queens Park Rangers midfielder Eberechi Eze is reportedly on Southampton’s radar.

Eberechi Eze of QPR in action during the Sky Bet Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and Charlton Athletic at Loftus Road Stadium, London on Saturday 21st December 2019.

According to The Sun on Sunday (print edition, page 61, January 5, 2020), Southampton are interested in signing Eberechi Eze from Queens Park Rangers in the January transfer window.

It has been reported that Eze is rated at £20 million, and that Championship club QPR are bracing themselves for offers for the 21-year-old attacking midfielder.

The report in the British tabloid has stated that Premier League duo Southampton and Sheffield United are tracking the England Under-21 international.

 

Good signing for Southampton?

Eze is one of the best young players in the Championship and is a key figure at QPR.

The midfielder has progressed well in recent times, and the next step in his career is a move to the Premier League.

Southampton are in a fight against relegation from the Premier League, and the Saints could do with a young and dynamic midfielder, not just for the second half of the season, but in the long run as well.

According to WhoScored, Eze has scored 10 goals and provided six assists in 26 Championship appearances for QPR so far this season.

Eberechi Eze of Queens Park Rangers during the Sky Bet Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and Hull City at Loftus Road Stadium, London on Saturday 28th December 2019.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

