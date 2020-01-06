Report: Southampton interested in QPR midfielder Eberechi Eze

Queens Park Rangers midfielder Eberechi Eze is reportedly on Southampton’s radar.

According to The Sun on Sunday (print edition, page 61, January 5, 2020), Southampton are interested in signing Eberechi Eze from Queens Park Rangers in the January transfer window.

It has been reported that Eze is rated at £20 million, and that Championship club QPR are bracing themselves for offers for the 21-year-old attacking midfielder.

The report in the British tabloid has stated that Premier League duo Southampton and Sheffield United are tracking the England Under-21 international.

Good signing for Southampton?

Eze is one of the best young players in the Championship and is a key figure at QPR.

The midfielder has progressed well in recent times, and the next step in his career is a move to the Premier League.

Southampton are in a fight against relegation from the Premier League, and the Saints could do with a young and dynamic midfielder, not just for the second half of the season, but in the long run as well.

According to WhoScored, Eze has scored 10 goals and provided six assists in 26 Championship appearances for QPR so far this season.