Report: Rhian Brewster's Swansea move now on hold as Leeds make contact

Leeds United are one of the clubs who have been in contact with Rhian Brewster's representatives 'in the hope of swinging a deal for the Liverpool striker their way', according to The Independent.

The newspaper claims that Brewster was due to travel to Swansea on Tuesday to finalise a half-season loan to Leeds' Championship rivals.

But it adds that the 19-year-old's trip has now been put on hold - with Swansea said to be 'unobliging with personal elements of the transfer' - although it is hoped that a resolution 'can be quickly found'.

Bristol City are also reported to have been in touch. The Robins were previously listed as favourites to sign Eddie Nketiah, the striker Arsenal recalled early from a loan spell at Leeds last week, before doubts emerged via Bristol Live.

But there remains a possibility that they could get one over Leeds in the shape of a deal for Brewster, who appeared in Liverpool's FA Cup win against Everton on Sunday.

Nevertheless, Brewster's preference 'in terms of guaranteed minutes' is Swansea, according to The Independent, and Nketiah's lack of action at Leeds could act as a deterrent to the Liverpool player regarding a move to Elland Road.

Swansea's manager, Steve Cooper, was one of Brewster's coaches in England's youth sides, and together they won the Under-17 World Cup around two-and-a-half years ago.