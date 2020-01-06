Quick links

Report: Rhian Brewster's Swansea move now on hold as Leeds make contact

Aiden Cusick
Leeds United director of football Victor Orta takes his seat during the Pre-season Friendly match between York City and Leeds United on July 10, 2019 in York, England.
Leeds United are one of the clubs who reportedly hope to hijack the Liverpool striker's loan switch.

(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Rhian Brewster of Liverpool celebrating in the tunnel at the end of the FA Cup Third Round match between Liverpool FC and Everton at Anfield on January...

Leeds United are one of the clubs who have been in contact with Rhian Brewster's representatives 'in the hope of swinging a deal for the Liverpool striker their way', according to The Independent.

The newspaper claims that Brewster was due to travel to Swansea on Tuesday to finalise a half-season loan to Leeds' Championship rivals.

But it adds that the 19-year-old's trip has now been put on hold - with Swansea said to be 'unobliging with personal elements of the transfer' - although it is hoped that a resolution 'can be quickly found'.

 

Bristol City are also reported to have been in touch. The Robins were previously listed as favourites to sign Eddie Nketiah, the striker Arsenal recalled early from a loan spell at Leeds last week, before doubts emerged via Bristol Live.

But there remains a possibility that they could get one over Leeds in the shape of a deal for Brewster, who appeared in Liverpool's FA Cup win against Everton on Sunday.

Eddie Nketiah of Leeds United reacts to the fans following the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Leeds United at The Hawthorns on January 01, 2020 in West...

Nevertheless, Brewster's preference 'in terms of guaranteed minutes' is Swansea, according to The Independent, and Nketiah's lack of action at Leeds could act as a deterrent to the Liverpool player regarding a move to Elland Road.

Swansea's manager, Steve Cooper, was one of Brewster's coaches in England's youth sides, and together they won the Under-17 World Cup around two-and-a-half years ago.

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

