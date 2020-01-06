Report: Rangers and Liverpool miss out as Ibrox-linked winger makes £200k PL move

Rangers and Liverpool have missed out on winger Liam Smith.

According to the Daily Mail, Rangers and Liverpool have missed out on Liam Smith, as the youngster has joined Manchester City.

It's claimed that the Gers and the Reds had been hoping to sign Smith, who is coming through the ranks with Kilmarnock.

However, Smith allegedly penned a four-year deal with City on Friday, finalising a £200,000 move to the Etihad Stadium.

Smith will start a scholarship with City before signing a professional deal in June, with the 17-year-old now hoping to make a success of himself in Manchester.

Kilmarnock understandably tried to keep the winger, but haven't been able to stop City signing Smith, with compensation heading to Killie.

Smith is a highly-rated young talent who has already caught the eye with Scotland's Under-17's, and City may well feel they have a potential star of the future.

Rangers will no doubt feel frustrated to have missed out on a Scottish talent, whilst Liverpool have been collecting youngsters of late, and have seen one slip through their grasp and head to Premier League rivals City instead.

The coming years will show whether Liverpool and Rangers rue missing out on Smith, as a number of young players have been lost in the shuffle at City in recent times, with a pathway to first-team football proving difficult to find.