Quick links

Rangers

Liverpool

Manchester City

Scottish Premiership

Premier League

Report: Rangers and Liverpool miss out as Ibrox-linked winger makes £200k PL move

Olly Dawes
General view outside the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Manchester City and West Bromwich Albion at Etihad Stadium on May 16, 2017 in Manchester, England.
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rangers and Liverpool have missed out on winger Liam Smith.

General view outside the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Manchester City and West Bromwich Albion at Etihad Stadium on May 16, 2017 in Manchester, England.

According to the Daily Mail, Rangers and Liverpool have missed out on Liam Smith, as the youngster has joined Manchester City.

It's claimed that the Gers and the Reds had been hoping to sign Smith, who is coming through the ranks with Kilmarnock.

Subscribe

 

However, Smith allegedly penned a four-year deal with City on Friday, finalising a £200,000 move to the Etihad Stadium.

Smith will start a scholarship with City before signing a professional deal in June, with the 17-year-old now hoping to make a success of himself in Manchester.

Kilmarnock understandably tried to keep the winger, but haven't been able to stop City signing Smith, with compensation heading to Killie.

Rangers Manager Steven Gerrard celebrates at full time during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park on December 29, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Smith is a highly-rated young talent who has already caught the eye with Scotland's Under-17's, and City may well feel they have a potential star of the future.

Rangers will no doubt feel frustrated to have missed out on a Scottish talent, whilst Liverpool have been collecting youngsters of late, and have seen one slip through their grasp and head to Premier League rivals City instead.

The coming years will show whether Liverpool and Rangers rue missing out on Smith, as a number of young players have been lost in the shuffle at City in recent times, with a pathway to first-team football proving difficult to find.

(THE SUN ON OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Jurgen Klopp of Liverpool with pep guardiola of Manchester City during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City at Anfield...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for MANCHESTER CITY team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch