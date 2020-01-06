Report: Player’s stance amid Tottenham Hotspur interest

West Bromwich Albion defender Nathan Ferguson is reportedly on Tottenham Hotspur’s radar.

According to The Sun, West Bromwich Albion defender Nathan Ferguson is happy to move abroad despite interest from Tottenham Hotspur.

It has been reported by the British tabloid that Tottenham are interested in signing Ferguson from West Brom in the January transfer window.

The 19-year-old defender is out of contract at the Championship club at the end of the season.

Although Spurs want the right-back, the teenager himself is in no rush to make a decision on his future and is happy to wait for a move abroad, according to the report.

Stats

Ferguson has broken into the West Brom first team this season and has established himself as an important player for the Baggies.

So far this season, the right-back has scored one goal and provided one assist in 20 Championship appearances for West Brom, according to WhoScored.

Tottenham Hotspur’s right-back search

While Ferguson is a very talented player and has a lot of potential, perhaps Tottenham should look at someone with more experience and more established who can make an immediate impact in the team.