Report: Player’s stance amid Everton and West Ham United interest

West Ham United and Everton are among the clubs reportedly interested in Todd Cantwell of Norwich City.

According to The Sun on Sunday (print edition, page 63, January 5, 2020), Todd Cantwell does not want leave to Norwich City in the January transfer window despite interest from Everton and West Ham United.

It has been reported by the British tabloid that Everton and West Ham are interested in signing Cantwell from Premier League rivals Norwich this month.

The report has also claimed of interest in the 21-year-old midfielder from Manchester United.

 

However, according to the report, Norwich are under no pressure to sell the youngster and are determined to keep hold of him for the rest of the season.

The report has added that Cantwell himself does not want to leave the Canaries in the middle of the season and wants to help the team stave off relegation to the Championship.

Stats

Norwich are at the foot of the Premier League table at the moment with 14 points from 21 matches.

Cantwell has made 17 starts and four substitute appearances in the league for the Canaries so far this campaign, scoring six goals and providing two assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Norwich need Cantwell for the second half of the season if they are to retain their Premier League status for the 2020-21 campaign.

