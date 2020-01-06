Report: Nottingham Forest interested in Liverpool's Pedro Chirivella

Liverpool midfielder Pedro Chirivella is 'expected' to depart Anfield on loan this month, with Nottingham Forest keen.

According to goal.com, Liverpool have already received two concrete offers for Pedro Chirivella, who is expected to leave on loan this month, with Nottingham Forest among the clubs keen on him.

Chirivella impressed for Liverpool yesterday, as they beat Everton 1-0 in the FA Cup.

But it could be that Jurgen Klopp sends the youngster out on loan, with Forest eager to take him.

Sabri Lamouchi’s Forest side are looking to bolster their squad this month, as they aim to strengthen their promotion push.

Forest will have to put together an impressive run of results between now and the end of the season if they are to stand a chance of catching either of the top two, as they are nine points behind the automatic promotion spaces.

Chirivella could help them in their cause though, as the midfielder appears to be a huge talent.

Chirivella’s passing ability shone for Liverpool yesterday, as the Reds youngsters toppled Everton in the FA Cup.

The Spaniard’s display against a Premier League midfield was highly encouraging, and should convince Forest that he could have a big impact at Championship level, if they are able to win the battle to sign him.