Report: Leicester could raid Chelsea for wantaway talent, 16-year-old is unhappy with Blues

Kelechi Chibueze is facing an uncertain future at Chelsea with a move to Premier League rivals Leicester City reportedly on the cards.

Chelsea are facing up to the prospect of losing young goalkeeper Kelechi Chibueze with Leicester City circling, according to All Nigeria Soccer.

A grand total of seven academy graduates have made their Chelsea debuts since Frank Lampard made an emotional return to Stamford Bridge over the summer and, given the rapid rise of Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori, it would certainly be a surprise to see a hungry young talent walk away from West London right now.

But, as it stands, all the signs suggest that Chibueze’s future lies elsewhere.

The report suggests that the Nigerian shot-stopper is unhappy after being offered a two-year scholarship deal with Chelsea, while many of his young team-mates have been handed professional contracts.

And an ongoing dispute could see the 16-year-old's Chelsea career cut short with Leicester aiming to raid the London giants for a man who has been called up to represent England at youth level.

In Brendan Rodgers, Leicester have a coach who is renowned for his faith in the next generation, with James Maddison, Kieran Tierney, Moussa Dembele, Raheem Sterling and Wilfried Ndidi among the players who have been dramatically improved while working alongside the Northern Irishman.

Life for a young goalkeeper is not an easy one, however, and it remains to be seen whether Chibueze will make it at the top level.