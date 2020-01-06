Quick links

Leeds United

West Bromwich Albion

Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Championship

Report: Leeds battling West Brom and Premier League duo for exciting European maestro

Danny Owen
Marcelo Bielsa, manager of Leeds United looks on prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Leeds United at The Hawthorns on January 01, 2020 in West Bromwich,...
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Premier League giants Chelsea and Spurs reportedly want Ivan Lepinjica - but the Rijeka star has admirers at Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion too.

Leeds United's Marcelo Bielsa during the Sky Bet Championship match between Birmingham City and Leeds United at St Andrew's Trillion Trophy Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Birmingham,...

HNK Rijeka starlet Ivan Lepinjica is a man in demand with Leeds United, West Bromwich Albion, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea battling to secure the young Croatian’s signature, according to TPortal.

It seems that Championship title-chasers Leeds will face some rather familiar competition if they want to get this exciting transfer over the line.

Marcelo Bielsa will have to go head-to-head, not only with second-tier rivals West Brom, but also Frank Lampard too. His Chelsea side appear to be the front-runners, according to the report, while Tottenham are also in the race to sign the latest midfield maestro to emerge in Croatian football.

 

Whether Lepinjica can following the footsteps of Mateo Kovacic, Luka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic and co, well, only time will tell. But the 20-year-old, who can play in defensive midfield or at centre-half, is certainly making a name for himself at the heart of a Rijeka side who are sitting third in the Croatian league as it stands.

Lepinjica doesn’t need us to tell him that regular game-time will be difficult to come by at Tottenham or Chelsea. But if he wants to play, Leeds could be the perfect destination.

Ivan Lepinjica #20 of Riejka scores a goal during the Viareggio Cup match between Juventus U19 snd Rijeka U19 at Stadio Torquato Bresciani on March 13, 2018 in Viareggio, Italy.

Bielsa doesn’t care about age. If you’re old enough, you’re good enough.

And, as links to the likes of Zain Westbrooke and Andy Rinomhota suggest, Leeds are looking for a young, promising central midfielder to provide some extra competition in a rather tight-knit squad.

Could Lepinjica be the Kalvin Phillips understudy that Leeds have, so far, struggled to find?

Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Middlesbrough at Elland Road on November 30, 2019 in Leeds, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for CHELSEA team updates

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch